Top high school football performances from the playoffs in South Mississippi

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUYzt_0j8g8fr900

Monster performances ruled the night as South Mississippi teams fought to extend their seasons. Only six teams survived , setting up another big weekend of football to come.

These were the top performers from this week’s postseason games.

  • Dillon Alfred, Gautier : Alfred caught eight passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 38-21 win over Wayne County.
  • Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns while adding another two scores on the ground.
  • Eric Moore, Jr, Ocean Springs: Moore, Jr had 16 tackles and five tackles for loss in the Greyhounds’ 49-21 win over Northwest Rankin.
  • Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs: Hubbard threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, added 113 rushing yards with another two scores while also grabbing two interceptions on defense.
  • JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.
  • Amarion Tyson, Picayune: Tyson grabbed two interceptions in the 24-9 win over Laurel.
  • Avan Jarvis, Poplarville: Jarvis rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 49-21 win over Newton County.
  • Maurice Travis, Poplarville: Travis ran for 174 yards and a score for the Hornets on 12 carries.
  • Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-21 loss to Raleigh.
  • John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 360 yards and six touchdowns in Vancleave’s 41-35 upset win over Hattiesburg.

Missing someone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.

Comments / 0

 

The Our Lady Academy soccer team will have a game with West Harrison High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
