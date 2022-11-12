Top high school football performances from the playoffs in South Mississippi

Monster performances ruled the night as South Mississippi teams fought to extend their seasons. Only six teams survived , setting up another big weekend of football to come.

These were the top performers from this week’s postseason games.

Dillon Alfred, Gautier : Alfred caught eight passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 38-21 win over Wayne County.

Alfred caught eight passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 38-21 win over Wayne County. Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns while adding another two scores on the ground.

Irving threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns while adding another two scores on the ground. Eric Moore, Jr, Ocean Springs: Moore, Jr had 16 tackles and five tackles for loss in the Greyhounds’ 49-21 win over Northwest Rankin.

Moore, Jr had 16 tackles and five tackles for loss in the Greyhounds’ 49-21 win over Northwest Rankin. Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs: Hubbard threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, added 113 rushing yards with another two scores while also grabbing two interceptions on defense.

Hubbard threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, added 113 rushing yards with another two scores while also grabbing two interceptions on defense. JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Coulter caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Amarion Tyson, Picayune: Tyson grabbed two interceptions in the 24-9 win over Laurel.

Tyson grabbed two interceptions in the 24-9 win over Laurel. Avan Jarvis, Poplarville: Jarvis rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 49-21 win over Newton County.

Jarvis rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 49-21 win over Newton County. Maurice Travis, Poplarville: Travis ran for 174 yards and a score for the Hornets on 12 carries.

Travis ran for 174 yards and a score for the Hornets on 12 carries. Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-21 loss to Raleigh.

Chapman rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-21 loss to Raleigh. John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 360 yards and six touchdowns in Vancleave’s 41-35 upset win over Hattiesburg.

Missing someone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.