Top high school football performances from the playoffs in South Mississippi
Monster performances ruled the night as South Mississippi teams fought to extend their seasons. Only six teams survived , setting up another big weekend of football to come.
These were the top performers from this week’s postseason games.
- Dillon Alfred, Gautier : Alfred caught eight passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 38-21 win over Wayne County.
- Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns while adding another two scores on the ground.
- Eric Moore, Jr, Ocean Springs: Moore, Jr had 16 tackles and five tackles for loss in the Greyhounds’ 49-21 win over Northwest Rankin.
- Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs: Hubbard threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, added 113 rushing yards with another two scores while also grabbing two interceptions on defense.
- JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.
- Amarion Tyson, Picayune: Tyson grabbed two interceptions in the 24-9 win over Laurel.
- Avan Jarvis, Poplarville: Jarvis rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 49-21 win over Newton County.
- Maurice Travis, Poplarville: Travis ran for 174 yards and a score for the Hornets on 12 carries.
- Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-21 loss to Raleigh.
- John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 360 yards and six touchdowns in Vancleave’s 41-35 upset win over Hattiesburg.
Missing someone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.
