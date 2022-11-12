VERONA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Small Legacies, a company born out of the question, “What legacy will you leave behind?”, has developed the Enduring Legacy Bank™ to teach financial literacy to kids. Legacy is something Amanda Bauer-Frisch had to think seriously about when she was unexpectedly widowed at age 30. Pregnant with her second child, Amanda was left alone with little guidance on how to navigate the financial mess of being widowed so young. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005991/en/ The new design for the Enduring Legacy Bank launched in October 2022. Each piggy bank can be personalized with a child’s name engraved as seen here. In addition, parents can choose from a variety of front panel categories such as GIVE, TITHE, or TZEDAKAH. Each bank is fully customizable with 3 wood finishes and 3 font options to choose from. (Photo: Business Wire)

