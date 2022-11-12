ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus arrives at Eastwood Mall

By Anna Marsick
WKBN
WKBN
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was decked out in Christmas Decor Saturday as it welcomed Santa Claus.

Jack Frost and the Magical Snow Queen both performed some favorite holiday hits as Santa appeared through the North Pole entrance.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

Families can meet Santa and take pictures with him throughout the holiday season.

Santa will also be doing a pet photo session Nov. 20.

Information on Santa’s hours is available on the Eastwood Mall website .

