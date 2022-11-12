ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Related
WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC

