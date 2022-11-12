Read full article on original website
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
Man charged with arson after fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia, police say
70-year-old woman dead after Gastonia house fire: Police
WBTV
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
4 teens, including victim’s sons, charged with killing Rock Hill father
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two of the four teens who conspired to kill a 38-year-old man Monday in Rock Hill were the victim’s sons, according to family members. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at Paces River apartments off Interstate 77. The sister of Larry Ingram Jr....
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
‘Keep praying that we get him’: Mom desperate for arrest of daughter’s alleged killer
CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
‘Deserved justice’: Sister of 1992 murder victim has new hope after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville family finally has some answers 30 years after their loved one was shot and killed. This month, investigators in Iredell County announced murder charges against two men for a deadly shooting and robbery from 1992. Police said two men died and another was hurt.
WJCL
Police: 3 kidnapped children found safe in South Carolina, relative in custody
Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
More than 27 pounds of weed, disguised candy seized in South Carolina
Mark Dillion Walker, 21, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
