Blythewood, SC

Season’s Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for our Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
Free turkey giveaway in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands organization is hosting a free turkey giveaway. Victory Promotions, a full-service concert production, and marketing company, will be hosting their 15th annual turkey giveaway. The event happens on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Mynt Chophouse 75. The limit...
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Dawn Staley, Absolute Total Care honors grandparents with breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gamecock Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Absolute Total Care paid tribute to grandparents with a breakfast honoring them for the important role they play in the community. Staley met with hundreds of grandparents Monday, thanking them for all they do. Staley’s mother died...
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Good Day Columbia Question of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
Dreher boys cross country team wins State Championship Title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School’s boys cross country team won the 2022 Class 3A boys cross country state championship. The finals took place on Nov. 12 at the Sandhill Research and Education Center in Columbia. This is the first state championship that Dreher’s boys' cross country...
Tuesday Tails: Bernadette and Floppy

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Bernadette is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 72 pounds. She is friendly, playful and smart with knowledge of basic commands!. Bernadette enjoys to play but also settles very nicely and is a hug cuddle bug!. She's never met a stranger and gets along...
New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
Columbia Fire Dept. asking citizens to use caution while heating their homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is expected to see below-average temperatures for several days. Nightly lows on some evenings could hover around or dip below freezing. For this reason, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wants to remind citizens of the safety precautions...
