FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Season’s Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for our Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
skyWACH's Meteorologist Josh Knight visits 4th graders at Lonnie B. Nelson ES
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Monday morning Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a blast visiting with the 4th grade scientists at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School in Columbia. The group was especially excited to have some fun pretending to report in a hurricane. Josh told them about his experience reporting...
Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
Free turkey giveaway in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands organization is hosting a free turkey giveaway. Victory Promotions, a full-service concert production, and marketing company, will be hosting their 15th annual turkey giveaway. The event happens on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Mynt Chophouse 75. The limit...
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
Dawn Staley, Absolute Total Care honors grandparents with breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gamecock Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Absolute Total Care paid tribute to grandparents with a breakfast honoring them for the important role they play in the community. Staley met with hundreds of grandparents Monday, thanking them for all they do. Staley’s mother died...
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Good Day Columbia Question of the Week
COLUMBIA, SC — Good morning all!. This GDC Question of the Week involves a debate that many are sure to be having right now. Simply put, when do you put up your Christmas decorations?. Tune in to Good Day Columbia on Friday for our Coffee Talk segment to find...
"They didn't die in vain:" Loved ones remember sisters killed one year later
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Otisha Mickens honored her daughters, Jazzmyne and Jaimey Green, one year after they were shot and killed in Lexington County. On Tuesday night, a vigil was put together at the Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, where the sisters were laid to rest. Family...
Richland One investigating after classroom altercation sends student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District voiced concerns after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins middle school. The mother who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous tells WACH FOX...
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
Dreher boys cross country team wins State Championship Title
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School’s boys cross country team won the 2022 Class 3A boys cross country state championship. The finals took place on Nov. 12 at the Sandhill Research and Education Center in Columbia. This is the first state championship that Dreher’s boys' cross country...
Tuesday Tails: Bernadette and Floppy
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Bernadette is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 72 pounds. She is friendly, playful and smart with knowledge of basic commands!. Bernadette enjoys to play but also settles very nicely and is a hug cuddle bug!. She's never met a stranger and gets along...
Local business owner says he was robbed of more than $70,000 worth of equipment
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen from a business along Bluff Road in Columbia over the weekend. Business owners there say its the second time its happened in the past few months, and claim it’s happened too many times over the years. "I’ve...
New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
Coroner identifies man who was shot and killed in Comanchee Trail homicide
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm at 1035 Comanchee Trail (Riverbank Retreat Apartments), West Columbia in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia,...
Columbia Fire Dept. asking citizens to use caution while heating their homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is expected to see below-average temperatures for several days. Nightly lows on some evenings could hover around or dip below freezing. For this reason, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wants to remind citizens of the safety precautions...
