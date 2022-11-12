Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables opens up about recruiting, transfer portal entering Oklahoma State
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is anxious to see how his Sooners respond to adversity in Saturday's rivalry game with Oklahoma State. He says no player is hanging his head during a disappointing season for one of the Big 12's preseason favorites. "To me, guys that were just coming in...
Priority DL target for Sooners picks up fifth star to highlight latest Top247 update for 2024 class
The new Top247 for the class of 2024 is live, and with the latest release comes a bevy of notable updates for Oklahoma’s top 2024 targets. The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the cycle, but that should change within a couple of months, as they lead outright for numerous prospects in the class.
WVU will need to turn its luck over against K-State trait
West Virginia's defense has played 10 games this season and failed to produce a turnover in five of them. Not surprisingly, the Mountaineers are 1-4 with a minus-9 turnover margin -- and the win is time capsule stuff.
WVU confirms Shane Lyons is out, President Gee comments on Neal Brown's status
West Virginia is making changes in their athletic department, and the first one comes at the very top. West Virginia University has fired/parted ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons, ending a seven year relationship with the Parkersburg native, the school announced in an official statement, a couple hours after EerSports broke the news.
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
Is Neal Brown's fate tied to Shane Lyons? Interim AD gives his answer
On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official: Shane Lyons was out as Athletic Director, and the school would move forward with a national search to find his replacement. Speculation was plentiful that WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown might be on the way out, too, given the fact that Lyons hired him. New interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop tried to shoot that down during an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0