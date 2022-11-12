On Monday morning, West Virginia University made it official: Shane Lyons was out as Athletic Director, and the school would move forward with a national search to find his replacement. Speculation was plentiful that WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown might be on the way out, too, given the fact that Lyons hired him. New interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop tried to shoot that down during an impromptu press conference Monday afternoon.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO