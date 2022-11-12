Read full article on original website
Mississippi River rising after record lows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
DEA holds family summit to share traumatic experiences of losing a loved one to drug overdoses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Field Division, held a summit about families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to illicit substances or have a loved one currently suffering from substance use disorder. DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley said,...
Louisianans urged to vaccinate as flu cases rise to highest point in 5 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As flu cases rise in the southeastern part of the state, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is urging people to get vaccinated. Data shows that as of Monday, Nov. 14, the flu in Louisiana has reached its highest point in the past five years, according to LDH.
Is Sen. Bill Cassidy running for Louisiana governor? He says announcement coming soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he will soon announce whether he will be running for governor of the state. Cassidy said his announcement regarding his decision to run for Louisiana governor is coming later in the week. “I’ve made a decision. I’ll be making...
Putting safety first on Black Friday, here’s your safety checklist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As fall marches on towards winter, the sounds of overused cash registers fill pumpkin spice laden air and customers who typically view shopping as retail therapy are rolling up their sleeves to prepare for the warzone that is Black Friday. That might be a...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana musician’s album, “Full Circle,” featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination. The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses
Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the 3rd, 4th and 19th Congressional Districts.
House special committee hears testimony in Ronald Greene death investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two testimonies were heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting. The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol. State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified...
Cajuns’ Almendares racks up awards for his performance vs. GA Southern
Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday. The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his field goal attempts, tying...
Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.
