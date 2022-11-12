ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses

Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the 3rd, 4th and 19th Congressional Districts.
Cajuns’ Almendares racks up awards for his performance vs. GA Southern

Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday. The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his field goal attempts, tying...
Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.
