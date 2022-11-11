ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Bill aimed at harsher punishments for drive-by shootings stuck in limbo

FLINT, Mich. — A 14-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 2900 Block of Branch Rd in Flint—two years after the death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams. Right now, Messiah's Law is still on hold, which is currently going through state legislature. Messiah's grandfather said he...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentence handed down to man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother over video game playing

An Oakland County man has been sentenced for killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing. Tuesday afternoon, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews gave Christopher McKinney, 30, a 10- to 40-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Raymond Mancini, 71, and a 6- to 10 year-sentence for injuring his mother for a Dec. 11, 2020 incident at their Madison Heights home.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Shot to Death in Flint

FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday on the city’s north side, police said. Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to the 1700 block of Barbara Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a juvenile boy suffering from...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed

SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead

SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Tuscola County Jail inmate accused of trying to escape

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a Tuscola County Jail inmate's run for freedom over the weekend. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was picking up lunch trays around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, when Emanuel Copes made a statement about leaving the jail. He allegedly ran...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

