nbc25news.com
Bill aimed at harsher punishments for drive-by shootings stuck in limbo
FLINT, Mich. — A 14-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 2900 Block of Branch Rd in Flint—two years after the death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams. Right now, Messiah's Law is still on hold, which is currently going through state legislature. Messiah's grandfather said he...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Prosecutors seek life sentence, without parole, for Oxford High School shooter
Prosecutors say they will seek a life sentence, with no chance for parole, for the teenager who killed four fellow students at Oakland County’s Oxford High School.
Charges against local doctor raise questions about spotting abuse in sports
Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned last week in Oakland County Court and pled not guilty to 17 charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Detroit police chief suspends 3 after woman’s fatal shooting
Detroit’s police chief has suspended two officers and a supervisor following last week’s fatal police shooting of a woman who struggled with an officer for a gun after she allegedly assaulted her young son and mother.
The Oakland Press
Sentence handed down to man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother over video game playing
An Oakland County man has been sentenced for killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing. Tuesday afternoon, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews gave Christopher McKinney, 30, a 10- to 40-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Raymond Mancini, 71, and a 6- to 10 year-sentence for injuring his mother for a Dec. 11, 2020 incident at their Madison Heights home.
Detroit News
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Man charged with murder in Genesee Township house fire
GENESEE TWP., MI — Genesee County Prosecutor Davis Leyton has charged a Davison man with open murder in connection to a fire that killed a man and a dog. The man, who MLive is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, was taken into custody shortly after the fatal Friday, Nov. 11, fire, authorities said.
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
wsgw.com
Teen Shot to Death in Flint
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday on the city’s north side, police said. Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to the 1700 block of Barbara Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a juvenile boy suffering from...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
nbc25news.com
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed
SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
16-year-old girl arrested after making threats, alleged 'hitlist' of students; schools to reopen Tuesday
Classes are cancelled and police investigating after an alleged shooting threat against Ferndale High School was posted to social media. The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.
nbc25news.com
15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead
SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
abc12.com
Tuscola County Jail inmate accused of trying to escape
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a Tuscola County Jail inmate's run for freedom over the weekend. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was picking up lunch trays around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, when Emanuel Copes made a statement about leaving the jail. He allegedly ran...
