Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Yolo County murder suspect dies by suicide in El Dorado County, sheriff's office says
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Yolo County murder suspect died by suicide Sunday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the lookout for a Yolo County suspect. Deputies found the vehicle on Ice House Road. The El Dorado County...
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
2news.com
Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
police1.com
Newly hired Calif. deputy fired, arrested on suspicion of DUI while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty Saturday morning, authorities said. He has been fired. Deputy Allahno Hughes was responding to a call for service when deputies already at the scene “suspected...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from 60 years ago
A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case. Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from …. A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage
An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident
Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Placer County deputy suspected of pulling up to service call drunk
PLACER COUNTY — A now-former Placer County deputy has been arrested after he allegedly pulled up to a call for service while under the influence of alcohol. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, Saturday morning, Deputy Allahno Hughes pulled up to call for service at an unspecified location. He was driving a marked Placer County Sheriff patrol car. Deputies who were already at the scene reported that they suspected Hughes was under the influence and he was confronted. A California Highway Patrol unit was then called to the scene and did a field sobriety test. According to the sheriff's office, the test showed Hughes' blood-alcohol level was at 0.13 percent. Hughes was arrested and then booked into South Placer Jail. The sheriff's office says Hughes was released from his probationary employment and is no longer working for their department. An investigation is still underway to determine any contacts Hughes had with the public Saturday morning leading up to his arrest.
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider
Sly Park Road Accident Reported Between Motorcycle and Pickup. A motorcycle collision with a pickup in Placerville on November 12 caused injuries to the rider. The accident occurred on Sly Park Road near Meadowland Drive around 11:27 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider of the motorcycle landed in the reporting person’s front yard. A tow was called to remove the Honda motorcycle. The CHP is investigating how the accident occurred and assigning blame for the crash.
DUI suspect hits, kills motorcyclist near Grass Valley
NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
