ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkdzG_0j8g6Dh100

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight.

Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11.

Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, 51, barricaded himself in the house with a gun after firing into the air outside. All nearby residents were evacuated for safety precautions.

Two troopers hospitalized after I-80 crash

First responders say they contacted Pennsylvania State Police SERT to assist with Bebo.

According to a press release from the Dallas Township Police Department, Bebo peacefully surrendered to officers around 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning and was safely taken into custody.

Bebo is facing one count of terroristic threats to cause serious public inconvenience. He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $100,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Tad Houdeshell
2d ago

do you really think putting him in jail instead of getting him mental health your doing anyone any favors. Wake up mental illness requires a different approach but the ignorance of the justice system will never accept they help cause it...

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBRE

Man allegedly almost hits troopers with car after break-in

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect […]
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Heroin, meth seized during traffic stop

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they pulled over two people who were found with cocaine and methamphetamine in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, November 13 troopers did a traffic investigation on ca driving along Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Police say during the investigation they found the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
WBRE

Three charged with illegal firearm transfer

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them. On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Three teens accused of $3K worth of damage at Spirit Halloween

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting an incident where they say three teens caused over $3,000 worth of damage to a Spirit Halloween store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 between 6-7 p.m. three teens ages 15, 16, and 17, all of Mifflinburg, entered an unauthorized area of a mall […]
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man charged with selling suspected fentanyl

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man was arrested on numerous charges, last Monday, after being found in possession of suspected fentanyl, meth, and paraphernalia that indicated he was actively selling the drugs. According to law enforcement, on Monday, November 7, just before 4:15 p.m., members of the Hazleton City Police Department’s Narcotics Unit […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for drug, ‘pipe-style bomb’ charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Wayne County man was sentenced for having drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property. According to the district attorney, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Jeffrey Johnson’s property on February 15. Sheriffs said they discovered a deer with no harvest tags, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy