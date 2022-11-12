ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KKTV

WATCH: I-25 back open after multi-vehicle pile-up

State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning that displaced a family of three. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST. Denver police said Friday...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Winter weather advisories in effect tonight

After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

