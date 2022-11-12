Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep Foundation
(Colorado Springs, CO) Solid sleep is a gift we do not truly appreciate until it is gone. When was the last time you had a good night's sleep? If you live in Colorado Springs, it might have been yesterday.
A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
KRDO
Sun Country Airlines set to take off from Colorado Springs Airport beginning June 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will host a nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) next summer. According to the airport, Sun Country Airlines will begin its services on June 8, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2023. “We cannot express how excited...
Video of predator hunting in Colorado neighborhood shows risk to pet owners
With a maximum weight of about 40 pounds, Colorado's bobcats are smaller than most medium-sized dogs. That being said, this deadly predator is nothing to scoff at – especially if you're a Centennial State pet owner. Though bobcat attacks on humans are rare, typically involving a child when they...
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
El Paso News
$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
KKTV
WATCH: I-25 back open after multi-vehicle pile-up
State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning that displaced a family of three. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST. Denver police said Friday...
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
KVIA
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
KFOX 14
'Just be open and clear': Drivers demand TxDOT reimbursement after rebar popped tires
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. KFOX14 reached out...
Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate
A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
