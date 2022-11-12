Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership

The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988.

The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released.

The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles.

Under Caso’s ownership the dealership won a variety of awards including the Toyota Board of Governors Award 25 times and the Toyota President’s Award.

The dealership has supported the Child & Family Center, SCV Senior Center, SCV Food Pantry, SCV Boys & Girls Club and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The dealership has also been a supporter of White Ribbon Week in the SCV to promote safe student driving.

Caso is known for his philanthropic support of Santa Clarita’s nonprofits.

He also owns Honda of Pasadena, and has said he will miss owning the Santa Clarita dealership.

According to the Caso, more than half of his 170 employees have worked at the dealership for 20 years or longer.

The new owner, Abraham, has worked in Santa Clarita before, as a finance manager at AutoNation Magic Ford, before becoming a finance director.

He also completed the executive training program at AutoNation.

Abraham said he intends to retain his employees.

