Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a traffic crash that killed a man early Saturday morning on Nov. 12.
At approximately 8:40 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. CSP says the man died on scene as a result of his injuries.
Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, per CSP. Alcohol and drugs are not factors of the investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0