ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0Rkx_0j8g3ydB00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a traffic crash that killed a man early Saturday morning on Nov. 12.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. CSP says the man died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, per CSP. Alcohol and drugs are not factors of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Semi crash causes delays on South Academy near I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing traffic delays in both directions of South Academy south of Colorado Springs on Monday. Just before 3:30 p.m., a traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance on scene of a crash involving a semi. According to Colorado State Patrol, some eastbound lanes of South Academy were closed in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

13-year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard. After the crash, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies locate missing & endangered 16-year-old

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. Jaylyn Edmonds left her home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, near the corner of Almont Avenue and Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man in hospital after being hit by car on Powers Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on North Powers Boulevard late Monday, Nov. 14 and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating. According to CSPD, at around 8 p.m. Monday night officers were called to the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Great horned owl stuck in truck grille rescued by CPW

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Great horned owl that was apparently stuck in a truck grille and wedged against its radiator, was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado Springs after a passerby noticed its head protruding from the truck and called for help. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted about the rescue […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and 88 blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy