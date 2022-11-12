Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
Man admits to 2017 St. Louis murder linked to drug gang
A man has admitted to his involvement in a 2017 St. Louis murder linked to a drug gang.
westsidetoday.com
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department. Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police. A man was arrested last week for a series of Culver City armed robberies in which...
Meat Thief Steals $250 Worth of Lamb From Straub’s, Flees in Jaguar
The thief had a taste for the finer things in life
LAPD arrests 28-year-old allegedly connected to several overdoses in Granada Hills
Los Angeles police arrested a 28-year-old accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose of several people inside of a Granada Hills apartment building. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street and found five people: three women and two men, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, suffering from a drug overdose. "We had a total of five patients," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said. "One of them was in full arrest so obviously also not breathing and we had two other individuals unconscious and the other two were disoriented. We found evidence of some type of extracurricular drug use. Not sure what it is and that's why the LAPD is on scene."Paramedics treated the victims and took them to local hospitals, all of whom are currently in stable condition. After an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez from Granada Hills for "possession of controlled substance and possession of firearm." His bail was set to $50,000.
Mother of teen critically injured in crash hopes concrete barriers on South Grand will make difference
ST. LOUIS — "I almost lost my oldest child," said Janise Moss. That's why tears streamed down Moss' face during an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side Tuesday. Moss said on Nov. 3, her 19-year-old daughter, Branise Higgins, was riding in a black Jeep Cherokee with several of her friends on south Grand near St. Mary's High School.
Pasadena restaurant workers subdue man with knife after he damages nearby business
Employees of a Pasadena restaurant jumped into action and tackled a man with a knife who was acting erratically and causing damage to businesses on the street.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Shooting unfolds as man tries to stop argument in north St. Louis
A man was shot overnight while he tried to stop two people from arguing in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Teacher, student killed at CVPA were each shot once, St. Louis Medical Examiner says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A preliminary report by the St. Louis Medical Examiner is providing new information about the injuries suffered by those who died during the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School (CVPA) last month. Dr. Michael Graham told News 4 Investigates the victims, student Alexandria...
104 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop leads to search warrant at San Bernardino home
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl were seized at a home in San Bernardino after a traffic stop led to a search warrant, authorities said.
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
Hunter finds remains of Jefferson County man missing since April 2021
An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.
KTLA.com
Man accused of killing 25-year-old ex-wife to appear in court Tuesday
Zarbab Ali, the man accused of killing his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, is behind bars and being held on $510,000 bond. Castillo’s body was discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. After the discovery, Ali was arrested on suspicion of murder at his parents’ home in Victorville.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspicion leads to drug arrest
A Westminster police officer on patrol stopped a “suspicious” vehicle over the weekend and made two drug arrests. According to the WPD, the officer was in the area of Moran Street and Bolsa Avenue when he came upon the vehicle. He noticed that the female passenger had several drug paraphernalia items on her lap “in plain view.”
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
Washington Missourian
Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge
An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
Comments / 0