Eureka, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident

A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
EUREKA, MO
CBS LA

LAPD arrests 28-year-old allegedly connected to several overdoses in Granada Hills

Los Angeles police arrested a 28-year-old accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose of several people inside of a Granada Hills apartment building. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street and found five people: three women and two men, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, suffering from a drug overdose. "We had a total of five patients," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said. "One of them was in full arrest so obviously also not breathing and we had two other individuals unconscious and the other two were disoriented. We found evidence of some type of extracurricular drug use. Not sure what it is and that's why the LAPD is on scene."Paramedics treated the victims and took them to local hospitals, all of whom are currently in stable condition. After an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez from Granada Hills for "possession of controlled substance and possession of  firearm." His bail was set to $50,000. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
FESTUS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Suspicion leads to drug arrest

Suspicion leads to drug arrest

A Westminster police officer on patrol stopped a “suspicious” vehicle over the weekend and made two drug arrests. According to the WPD, the officer was in the area of Moran Street and Bolsa Avenue when he came upon the vehicle. He noticed that the female passenger had several drug paraphernalia items on her lap “in plain view.”
WESTMINSTER, CA
Washington Missourian

Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge

An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
VILLA RIDGE, MO

