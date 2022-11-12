Arkansas football's defense stiffens, but Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football didn't have quarterback KJ Jefferson against LSU, and it didn't have much offense, either. The Razorbacks failed to move the ball down the field effectively for almost the game, and while the defense had one of its better performances, Arkansas fell 13-10 at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) gave backup quarterback Malik Hornsby his first career start. He had a solid performance against Mississippi State, when he came out in relief of struggling starter Cade Fortin while Jefferson was hurt. But it was a different story against LSU (8-2, 6-1), and Fortin came out in relief of Hornsby in the third quarter.

Fortin led Arkansas' lone touchdown drive, finding Matt Landers for a 40-yard touchdown early in the fourth and cutting LSU's lead to three. But the small deficit was too much to overcome for the Razorbacks' sluggish offense, and Arkansas lost its second straight game as a result. A Harold Perkins forced fumble iced the game for the Tigers.

QB SHAKEUP: Cade Fortin replaces backup Malik Hornsby as Arkansas football quarterback vs. LSU

BRINI'S BIG DAY: Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini gets interception, forces fumble vs. LSU

Defense keeps Arkansas in the game

When LSU converted a third-and-18 on its opening drive with a 20-yard run, it looked like it might be another long day for the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks had taken down quarterback Jayden Daniels on back-to-back sacks but gave up the big play on third-and-long.

But three plays later, defensive back Latavious Brini intercepted Daniels. It was the first of two turnovers in the first half for the Arkansas defense, the second being a fumble forced by defensive end Jordan Domineck and recovered by Brini.

Arkansas was all over Daniels for the rest of the game. The Razorbacks finished with seven sacks for 41 yards, with seven different players getting in on the action. Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. led the way with two.

The defense held LSU without a touchdown in the first half, just as it did to Liberty in the second half of last week's loss. The LSU passing attack, which had 182 yards in the Tigers' overtime win over Alabama last week, finished with fewer than 100 yards.

Offense ineffective again

Just as it was against Liberty, Arkansas' offense was lackluster. The defense created numerous opportunities for the offense, and the Razorbacks couldn't get anything done.

Hornsby didn't look like he did against Mississippi State, when he threw for over 230 yards and ran for more than 100. Arkansas had nothing in the passing game, and LSU's defense did a good job stopping the run. The Razorbacks had to punt on three of their six first-half drives. Another ended in a fumble, and a still another ended with a turnover on downs in a goal-to-go situation.

Fourth down decision-making costly

The decision to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-3 was a potential game-changer. Arkansas had a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter and had taken possession at the LSU 10-yard-line after Brini's fumble recovery.

The Razorbacks elected not to kick the field goal, an aggressive choice that would have given Arkansas a 10-point lead had it worked. It didn't, though, and the three points Arkansas was left with were all it got in the first half. The three it left on the board by not kicking the field goal matched LSU's margin of victory.

Arkansas made another bold choice on fourth down in the third quarter, opting to go for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield. LSU brought pressure, and Hornsby fell down in the backfield for another turnover on downs. LSU took over at the Arkansas 40-yard-line and scored on the ensuing drive.

Up next

Arkansas hosts No. 11 Ole Miss for its home finale on Nov. 19 at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's defense stiffens, but Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10