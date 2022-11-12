ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

One person in hospital after single-engine aircraft crashes in Titusville

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 4 days ago
TITUSVILLE — One person was injured after a small aircraft crashed in Titusville early Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County officials.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and Titusville Fire Department responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. after the unspecified single-engine aircraft crashed in an unspecified area of Titusville, according to Rachel Horst, a Brevard County spokesperson.

One person, whose identity was not disclosed, was occupying the aircraft and was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne as a trauma alert. No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

