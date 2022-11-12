ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football's Luke Schoonmaker, Trevor Keegan out vs. Nebraska; five starters return

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
One week after traveling to the east coast without five of its starters, Michigan football appears to be close to full strength for its home game against Nebraska.

Starting offensive linemen Ryan Hayes and Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson, safety Makari Paige and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell all missed Michigan's 52-17 win over Rutgers, but were in uniform during warmups on Saturday afternoon.

Gemon Green, who was injured during the tunnel melee was also in uniform for warmups. He traveled with the team and went through pregame drills last week as well, but did not play — true freshman Will Johnson got his first career start and interception in his place.

The news isn't all good for the Wolverines, however. The Wolverines will be without tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who a Michigan spokesman confirmed will not be in uniform for undisclosed reasons. Schoonmaker stepped in the starting role for Erick All, who underwent season-ending surgery last week and hadn't played since the non-conference schedule.

Schoonmaker emerged as perhaps quarterback J.J. McCarthy's top pass-catching option. The senior has 30 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, but did leave the game against Rutgers multiple times and was assessed in the medical tent.

While two offensive linemen did return, the Wolverines will not have their full compliment of big men. Left guard Trevor Keegan will not play, a spokesman told the Free Press. Keegan, who has twice shared Offensive Player of the Week for Michigan (Colorado State, Penn State) missed one game earlier this season against Maryland.

Giovanni El-Hadi, who has frequently filled in at guard during the Wolverines' rotating line, figures to slide in for him.

