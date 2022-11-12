Anonymous Was a Woman, a grant-making organization founded by Susan Unterberg, has revealed the 2022 winners of its vaunted grants, which go to women-identifying artists over the age of 40 who are at “a critical junction in their career.” Each of the 15 winners will receive $25,000. Those winners include Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, an 82-year-old painter set to receive a Whitney Museum retrospective in 2023, and Abigail DeVille, a 40-year-old sculptor whose work is being surveyed right now at the Bronx Museum. According to Anonymous Was a Woman, this batch is the most diverse batch of grantees in its 26-year history. There...

