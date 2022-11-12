The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.

