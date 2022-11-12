ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

2022 Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Week

#18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) VS Boston College Eagles (3-7) Notre Dame is on a mission to finish strong — which makes that second half against Navy pretty alarming. A 9-3 season seemed impossible just about a month ago, but they have willed themselves to victory and beat the ever-living crap out of the Clemson Tigers. How could they play so poorly against Navy after such a hot start?
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Boston College

It gives and it takes. That’s how I imagine the future bards and scribes will describe the 2022 Notre Dame football season. Last weekend, the program gave us a lot in the first half and then somehow managed to claw it all back in the second, hanging on for a 35-32 win over Navy.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Notre Dame Football: Irish VS USC will be in prime time

For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC. While many have downplayed Notre...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as massive favorites over Boston College

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.
