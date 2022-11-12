Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation
DALLAS - A retired Air Force pilot who also flew for American Airlines for many years is providing some insight on what investigators are focusing on in Saturday's deadly air show crash probe. The Commemorative Air Force says the show was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA generally...
Officials identify 6 people killed after WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide during Texas air show
DALLAS — Officials identified the six people who were killed after a World War II bomber and a fighter aircraft collided over the weekend during an air show in Dallas, Texas. According to The Associated Press, the Commemorative Air Force, who put on the airshow last Saturday, identified the...
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Planes Collide in Midair During Wings Over Dallas Airshow
Chaos ensued at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday (November 12th) when two planes collided mid-air sending debris falling to the ground. AP News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell...
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash: NTSB investigation could take 18 months to complete
DALLAS - The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.
TODAY.com
Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash victims: What we know
DALLAS - The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. All six were on...
Keller residents remember air show crash victims
One of the victims, 67-year-old Terry Barker, was well-known in Keller. The retired pilot for American Airlines was a former member of the Keller City Council.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash
As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
fox4news.com
NTSB investigating cause of Dallas airshow crash
The NTSB arrived to start an investigation just hours after a deadly mid-air plane crash during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. But they say it'll be quite a while before they report the findings of the investigation.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
wbap.com
North Texas Firefighters Rescue Two Workers Trapped Under Euless School Building
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Talk about a close call. Firefighters and rescue teams from across the Metroplex helped save two Roto-Rooter workers who were trapped underneath the Tops International School at 12500 South Pipeline Road Monday night. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the men were making...
fox4news.com
Two workers rescued from trench underneath Euless school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two workers were rescued on Monday night after getting trapped underneath the concrete slab of a school in Euless. The Fort Worth Fire Department says the workers were working to repair a water main break at the Treetop School International on South Pipeline Road. Crews arrived...
klif.com
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair. It was not clear how many people were aboard each plane. The pilots for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show are usually volunteers, often...
fox4news.com
Victims of Dallas airshow crash honored
Six people were killed when two planes collided in the air during a Dallas airshow. Those who were killed were all pilots or crew members. They were all volunteers, including some retired pilots, veterans, and a former Keller City Council member.
fox4news.com
Suspect killed in shootout with Fort Worth police at gas station
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died after a shootout with police outside a gas station in north Fort Worth early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the gas station on NE 28th Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday after many people called 911 saying a man was inside the convenience store walking back and forth with a gun.
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
