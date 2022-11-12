ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Replay: Wisconsin falls to Iowa, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium, miss chance to grab share of Big Ten West lead

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPgGT_0j8g296W00

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes , 24-10, on Saturday to fall to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play.

Mark Stewart provided updates and analysis from the press box.

Punt return gives Iowa short field, sets up third TD

Iowa's special teams came up with another big play late in the third quarter. Cooper DeJean's 41-yard return of Andy Vujnovich's punt gave the Hawkeyes possession at the Badgers 18.

From there Iowa needed just five plays to get into the end zone. Spencer Petras' scored on a quarterback sneak with 13:52 left. The extra point gave Iowa an 11-point lead.

The score marked the second time Iowa got a touchdown off its special teams. Its first score came off a short field created by a blocked punt.

Score: Iowa 21, Wisconsin 10.

Graham Mertz shakes off interception, tosses 51-yard touchdown to Keontez Lewis

How would Wisconsin respond to adversity on the road?

After falling behind, 14-3, on an interception return for a touchdown, the Badgers came back with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 1:06 off the clock. Graham Mertz shook off two sacks on the possession before connecting with Lewis for a 51-yard touchdown on third and 18.

The Hawkeyes lost Lewis in coverage as the sophomore was wide open for the score, which came with 52 seconds left in the first half.

Score: Iowa 14, Wisconsin 10, second quarter

Pick 6 from Graham Mertz gives Iowa double-digit lead

First a special team's mistake and now an interception return for a touchdown. Wisconsin hasn't helped itself in the first half.

Iowa pushed its lead to 11 points with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cooper DeJean. On the play, quarterback Graham Mertz started looking for receivers to the left side of the formation. When none were open, he looked to his right in the flat for Skyler Bell.

The only problem was that DeJean was waiting and made relatively easy play for the game's second touchdown.

Score: Iowa 14, Wisconsin 3, second quarter.

Blocked punt sets up 4-yard TD run for Iowa's Kaleb Johnson

Wisconsin's defense has done the job, holding Iowa to four punts to open the game. The unit, however, couldn't overcome the plum field position the Hawkeyes received after blocking Andy Vujnovich's punt early in the second quarter.

Jay Higgins made the block and Deontae Craig recovered the ball on the Wisconsin 17. Two plays later Iowa was in the second on a 4-yard by Kaleb Johnson with 10:24 left in the second quarter. That scoring play was preceded by a 13-yard game by Sam LaPorta off a pass from Spencer Petras, the longest pass play for Iowa so far today.

Score: Iowa 7, Wisconsin 3, second quarter

Purdue knocks off Illinois, the Wisconsin-Iowa winner gets a share of Big Ten West lead

Boiler up!

Purdue just wrapped a 31-24 victory at Illinois that moved the Boilermakers into a share of first-place in the division with Illinois. That result also gives the winner of the UW-Iowa affair a share of the division lead. Minnesota will also have a share of first should it beat Northwestern.

Nate Van Zelst connects, UW strikes first

Wisconsin forced its 18th turnover of the season and then converted the takeaway into points.

The Badgers moved 37 yards in 10 plays, taking 5:01 off the clock before, redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst's drilled a 32-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The big play of the drive was a 19-yard pass from Graham Mertz to Chimere Dike on third and 7 from the Iowa 48. The Badgers also converted a third and 1 play for a first down to give the team a first down inside the red zone.

Score: Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0, first quarter.

Vito Calvaruso, Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens added to status report

Three players were added to the status report for the game that were not listed Monday.

The defensive line will rely on its young players for depth with nose tackle Gio Paez and end Isaiah Mullens sidelined due to leg injuries. This will mark the third straight game Paez has missed; Mullens will miss his fifth straight contest.

Junior kicker Vito Calvaruso was also added to the report. He'll miss his eighth straight game.

Here is the complete report.

Out for today: K Vito Calvaruso — Leg (right); RB Chez Mellusi — Arm (right); DE Isaiah Mullens — Leg (right); NT Gio Paez — Leg (left); OLB Aaron Witt — Leg (right).

Out for season: CB Al Ashford — Leg (left); S Travian Blaylock — Leg (right); TE Clay Cundiff — Leg (left); DE Mike Jarvis — Leg (left); TE Cam Large — Leg (right); ILB Luna Larson — Leg (right); DE Isaac Townsend — Leg (left)

Iowa scouting report: Hawkeyes have a stout defense and the offense appears to be improving

More Badgers coverage: Walk-on Nate Van Zelst has quietly provided Wisconsin with a consistent field-goal kicker

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Replay: Wisconsin falls to Iowa, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium, miss chance to grab share of Big Ten West lead

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ndatritonian.com

Gracie Grzesk to Play Basketball at UW-Madison

Junior Gracie Grzesk recently committed to play basketball at UW-Madison. The Online Tritonian asked her about her decision and her outlook on this season at NDA. What is your favorite thing about playing basketball?. My favorite thing about basketball is being able to compete against high level players, meeting some...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Student homelessness grows in Madison

In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

No injuries reported after jackknifed semi in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries were reported after authorities responded to a jackknifed semi Tuesday morning in Iowa County. Iowa County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 7:20 a.m., noting the incident happened on Highway 151 northbound near the Pecatonica River Bridge. An Iowa County dispatcher said the incident was weather related.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Cozy Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest Chinese restaurant, celebrates 100 years in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business, making this Janesville restaurant the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States. The general public is invited to join the Fong family of Cozy Inn Restaurant for an anniversary celebration at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville on Monday, November 14 from...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health urgent care, ER wait times growing amid influx of patients with respiratory illnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Emergency departments and urgent care units in the Madison area are seeing long wait times due to an influx of patients who’ve contracted various respiratory illnesses. Officials with UW Health said Tuesday that while they’re able to meet the community’s needs, but want to make sure each patient is being seen at the proper time. “Unlike most...
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy