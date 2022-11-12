ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it's a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has gone 6-8 this season, snapping a three-game […]
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022

The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pelicans prediction and pick. Chicago has lost four of its last five games heading into Wednesday's matchup and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. […]
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball

Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we've likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […]
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won't be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there's also one why he wouldn't. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there's […]
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics icon Paul Pierce's bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks' comeback win over Jazz

The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau's lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

