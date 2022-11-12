Read full article on original website
Related
In Entertainment: Not-So-Taylor-Joy of Cooking, Fraser to Skip Globes & Fallon Is Alive
"Cooking Is OverratedIf you ask actor Anya Taylor-Joy what she thinks of cooking, she'll tell you that it's pointless. She told Page Six that cooking doesn't interest her, and that we can rely on third parties for our hunger needs. "I'm not going to lie to you. I feel like we have delivery, we have takeout," she said. Taylor-Joy is currently on a promotional run for her new film titled The Menu, which tells the story of a couple who dines at an exclusive restaurant, where some of the options are not meant for consumption.Golden Globes Won't See FraserBrendan Fraser...
Rumer Willis confirms Derek Richard Thomas relationship with PDA pic
Rumer Willis officially has a new man in her life. The actress, 34, confirmed her romance with musician Derek Richard Thomas in a series of sweet Instagram snaps posted on Tuesday. “♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️,” she captioned the images, which showed her and Thomas posing amid a quintessential fall backdrop. In one particular photo, she planted a kiss on the Vista Kicks frontman’s cheek as he smiled from ear to ear, while in another, they shared a sweet smooch. For the impromptu shoot, Willis donned an all-black ensemble with black sunglasses. Her beau, on the other hand, opted for a denim button-down, dark wash jeans...
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
Bill Treusch Dies: Longtime New York Talent Manager Who Guided Careers Of Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken, Melissa Leo & Many Others Was 80
Bill Treusch, a longtime New York talent manager who once served as personal assistant to Montgomery Clift and went on help guide the careers of Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken, Tom Hulce, Diane Keaton, Eric Roberts, Tom Berenger and numerous others, died Tuesday in New York City following a lengthy illness. He was 80. Following his stint as Clift’s personal assistant, Treusch became a theatrical talent agent with Dudley Field Malone. He joined the casting office of Marion Dougherty where he worked with casting agents Juliet Taylor, Wallis Nicita, and Gretchen Rennell. Although Dougherty believed Treusch was unsuited to casting, she recognized...
Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo Works For the CIA Now
Get ready for the surprise of your life: Noah Centineo now works for the CIA. Well, not literally, but his character does on the new Netflix series The Recruit, in which he plays a CIA lawyer struggling to keep it together when an asset tries to expose agency secrets. Soon, this young lawyer must run from danger much bigger than he anticipated.
Comments / 0