ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

HS girls’ and boys’ cross country: NDA’s Katelyn Kliesch motors to easy win at CHSAA Intersectional championships; Farrell places 5th

By George Kochman/Special to the Advance
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: Tottenville girls’ hoops team opens with preseason showcase; Farrell set for JV football title game

The Tottenville girls’ basketball team is gearing up for its season-opener by taking part in a preseason showcase. The Pirates, competing in the inaugural Staten Island vs. The City tournament, defeated Longwood, 49-44, in a game that was played at Staten Island Tech HS. Jessica Finley drained five triples...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Housing justice leaders from Park Hill honored with Everyday Hero award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two Staten Island community activists were recognized for their tireless work advocating for housing justice and equality with the Everyday Hero award. Grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York recently hosted its Everyday Heroes Awards event, which is “a celebration of the ordinary people who, through community organizing and political action, have demonstrated extraordinary power in winning justice for our communities,” according to the group’s website.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
The Staten Island Advance

These 25 Staten Island intersections received extra pedestrian crossing time in 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you ever wondered why the traffic light in front of you hasn’t turned green yet, despite turning red for drivers on the intersecting street?. That’s because the intersection has been equipped with Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which show a walk sign for pedestrians before showing a green light to car traffic, giving pedestrians a chance to start crossing the street before cars start making turns through the crosswalk.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy