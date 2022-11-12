HS girls’ and boys’ cross country: NDA’s Katelyn Kliesch motors to easy win at CHSAA Intersectional championships; Farrell places 5th

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops 2022-23: Meet the McKee/S.I. Tech Seagulls, whose coach is climbing a rare ladder (photos)
(Editor’s note: SILive.com and the Advance will visit a select few boys’ hoops camps during workouts to meet and greet those teams and interview some players and coaches. The actual preview of each Island team will be published later this for month) It’s not uncommon for McKee/Staten Island...
Youth sports roundup: S.I. Lions roar to national championship game; Soccer and hoops results and free-throw contest set for Sunday
The Staten Island Lions’ 14U team defeated the Nicetown Titans, 18-7, in the Eastern Region title game last weekend at Malcolm X Shabazz Stadium in Newark to advance to the Pop Warner National Championship Tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 2. Kory Brown rushed for 100 yards, while Nick...
HS Sports Notebook: Tottenville girls’ hoops team opens with preseason showcase; Farrell set for JV football title game
The Tottenville girls’ basketball team is gearing up for its season-opener by taking part in a preseason showcase. The Pirates, competing in the inaugural Staten Island vs. The City tournament, defeated Longwood, 49-44, in a game that was played at Staten Island Tech HS. Jessica Finley drained five triples...
HS soccer: Curtis tops Fort Hamilton in semis, bound for city championship match
A hot start and a strong finish have Curtis bound for the PSAL AA city championship game. The No. 2 Warriors scored in the opening minute of their semifinal match against No. 3 Fort Hamilton, which they won 3-1 on Monday night at Randall’s Island. Curtis will meet No. 1 Martin Luther King in Friday’s title tilt.
HS girls’ soccer: Susan Wagner and Tottenville fall in PSAL AA semifinals
It was heartbreak for the Susan Wagner and Tottenville girls’ soccer teams in the PSAL AA semifinals Tuesday at Randall’s Island as the two Island teams saw their seasons come to an end. The No. 3 seeded Falcons suffered a 3-2 defeat to No. 2 Hunter, while the...
HS football rankings (Week 11): The more things change, the more they stay the same
The Staten Island high school football season is winding down as the CHSFL playoffs will conclude on Saturday, while they are just beginning in the PSAL starting Friday. Six Island teams are still playing with Moore competing in the CHSFL AA 1 title game. Meanwhile, five Island PSAL squads will play first-round games.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Greenbelt Conservancy to host annual Fall Flat 5K Saturday
This Saturday the Greenbelt Conservancy will host its annual Fall Flat 5K along the scenic and flat course through Willowbrook Park. Runners will take off at 9 a.m. through the park and its trails at the height of the fall foliage season. The first 100 registered runners are guaranteed a...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Housing justice leaders from Park Hill honored with Everyday Hero award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two Staten Island community activists were recognized for their tireless work advocating for housing justice and equality with the Everyday Hero award. Grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York recently hosted its Everyday Heroes Awards event, which is “a celebration of the ordinary people who, through community organizing and political action, have demonstrated extraordinary power in winning justice for our communities,” according to the group’s website.
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
Darryl Strawberry has cautionary free agency tale for Yankees’ Aaron Judge: My ‘biggest mistake’
That’s the question surrounding outfielder Aaron Judge who could try to bolt from the New York Yankees now that he’s a free agent. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge. *****. Specifically, it’s...
Girls on the Run marks Tenth Anniversary with 5K
Girls on the run Northeast Wisconsin celebrated their 10th anniversary with a 5K on the campus of Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
These 25 Staten Island intersections received extra pedestrian crossing time in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you ever wondered why the traffic light in front of you hasn’t turned green yet, despite turning red for drivers on the intersecting street?. That’s because the intersection has been equipped with Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which show a walk sign for pedestrians before showing a green light to car traffic, giving pedestrians a chance to start crossing the street before cars start making turns through the crosswalk.
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
Lobo Loco Mexican Cantina added to the Mall’s restaurant collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With minty mojitos and flank steak served Mexican-style, friends and family of the Lobo Loco staff and ownership celebrated their kitchen’s first run for a crowd. The 300-seat cantina-concept by the Abitino Group is officially open in New Springville at 280 Marsh Avenue. It is located at the Staten Island Mall’s Crossings.
