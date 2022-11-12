ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. “We’ll have our difference of opinion. And that’s how it’s supposed to be,” Biden said in remarks days before the Nov. 8 elections. “But there is something else at stake: democracy itself.” The election results reveal both the potential and the problems with Biden’s argument for motivating voters. In states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voters could look at their ballots and see a clear contrast between Democrats and Republican candidates who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential was rigged. And yet, the notion of democracy is open to interpretation, one that encompasses feelings about one’s own identity, political rivals, the news media and broader social changes. Democrats held the Senate, while Republicans are one seat shy of a House majority with votes still being counted.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were detained at Irwin […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign months away from beginning in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work even as Trump hits the campaign trail. “I don’t think the department is going to hesitate as a result of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy