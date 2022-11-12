Read full article on original website
'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. “We’ll have our difference of opinion. And that’s how it’s supposed to be,” Biden said in remarks days before the Nov. 8 elections. “But there is something else at stake: democracy itself.” The election results reveal both the potential and the problems with Biden’s argument for motivating voters. In states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voters could look at their ballots and see a clear contrast between Democrats and Republican candidates who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential was rigged. And yet, the notion of democracy is open to interpretation, one that encompasses feelings about one’s own identity, political rivals, the news media and broader social changes. Democrats held the Senate, while Republicans are one seat shy of a House majority with votes still being counted.
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. […]
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
Democratic U.S. senators aim to pass a bipartisan bill next month to help Dreamers become citizens but don’t have enough GOP support yet. The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Mitch McConnell wins top GOP leadership slot, with 10 splitting for Rick Scott. 'I voted for change,' Lindsey Graham said
The vote makes McConnell the longest-serving Senate leader in history as Democrats keep control of the upper chamber.
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were detained at Irwin […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign months away from beginning in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work even as Trump hits the campaign trail. “I don’t think the department is going to hesitate as a result of...
How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock
Leery Republicans are weighing the pros and cons of Trump campaigning for Herschel Walker in Georgia ahead of the runoff election. The post How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock appeared first on NewsOne.
