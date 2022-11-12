FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman was hired to replace Chad Morris as the head football coach expectations for the football program weren’t very high. Arkansas had won one SEC game in three seasons and that was on a last-second field goal. In Pittman’s first two seasons the Hogs went 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule and 9-4 winning the Outback Bowl. But even more than that they beat the teams they were expected to defeat and some they weren’t.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO