Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
KARK
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
KARK
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin did not try to hide his disappointment after a tough 30-24 home loss to Alabama on Saturday night. But he knows that his Rebels (8-2, 4-2) must come to Fayetteville ready to play this Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. game with Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) or his team will be looking at at losing three of its last four games.
KARK
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
KARK
KJ Jefferson seemingly on target to play Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson missed his second game of the season on Saturday, but on Monday Sam Pittman addressed the expectations for Saturday against Ole Miss. Arkansas struggled at quarterback on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Getting Jefferson back against No. 14...
KARK
Sam Pittman has raised expectations at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman was hired to replace Chad Morris as the head football coach expectations for the football program weren’t very high. Arkansas had won one SEC game in three seasons and that was on a last-second field goal. In Pittman’s first two seasons the Hogs went 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule and 9-4 winning the Outback Bowl. But even more than that they beat the teams they were expected to defeat and some they weren’t.
KARK
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
KARK
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
KARK
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
KARK
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 14 Ole Miss this Saturday for their final home game of the year. It’s also a special game as it’s Senior Day. Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and give an...
KARK
Round 2 playoffs in Arkansas showcasing recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action. The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.
Comments / 0