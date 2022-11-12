When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO