NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegalsLauren JessopTexas State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
N.J. play of the week: Woodstown High School presents ‘The Great Gatsby’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
N.J. county’s child abduction response team earns state’s 1st federal certification
The U.S. Department of Justice has issued the Garden State’s first Child Abduction Response Team certification to the team operated by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. To earn certification, CARTs must demonstrate the ability to quickly organize and use best practices when searching for a missing child, while...
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs
South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda
A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
Cherry Hill Police Department continues search for part-time crossing guards
The Cherry Hill Police Department is looking for part-time crossing guards to fill vacancies. Crossing guards work assigned school posts in the morning or afternoon school hours at any of over locations throughout the Township. Visit https://www.chnj.gov/FormCenter/Cherry-Hill-Police-9/Crossing-Guards-Job-Application-169 to apply online and direct all inquiries to the Cherry Hill Police Department Traffic Safety Unit by emailing traffic@cherryhillpolice.com or calling (856) 432-8861.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Kaufman Zita Group is NOW The Zita Group
New name. New era. Same great team. Kaufman Zita Group is excited to announce it has changed its name to The Zita Group (TZG)!. A year ago, Patrizia “Trish” Zita became the full equity partner in Kaufman Zita Group making it the first and only woman-owned firm among the largest lobbying groups in Trenton. The firm’s new name reflects this change, its diversity, and its innovative approach to servicing clients.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
