ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs

South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
CAMDEN, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warehouse proposal dropped from zoning board agenda

A group of about 200 residents packed the Gloucester Township municipal building for a regularly scheduled zoning board meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss proposed warehouses in Erial. The building was at capacity as residents lined the walls and a group of spectators had to listen from the hallway. Since...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Police Department continues search for part-time crossing guards

The Cherry Hill Police Department is looking for part-time crossing guards to fill vacancies. Crossing guards work assigned school posts in the morning or afternoon school hours at any of over locations throughout the Township. Visit https://www.chnj.gov/FormCenter/Cherry-Hill-Police-9/Crossing-Guards-Job-Application-169 to apply online and direct all inquiries to the Cherry Hill Police Department Traffic Safety Unit by emailing traffic@cherryhillpolice.com or calling (856) 432-8861.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
insidernj.com

Kaufman Zita Group is NOW The Zita Group

New name. New era. Same great team. Kaufman Zita Group is excited to announce it has changed its name to The Zita Group (TZG)!. A year ago, Patrizia “Trish” Zita became the full equity partner in Kaufman Zita Group making it the first and only woman-owned firm among the largest lobbying groups in Trenton. The firm’s new name reflects this change, its diversity, and its innovative approach to servicing clients.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy