AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.

2 DAYS AGO