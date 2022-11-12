Read full article on original website
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
NJPW STRONG Reveals Match Lineup For 11/19/22 Episode
The NJPW STRONG Showdown series continues Saturday November 19th as the match lineup was announced today. Here are the matches scheduled for the November 19th edition of NJPW STRONG:. Main Event: Homicide vs Tom Lawlor. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey) KEITA vs...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
Black Label Pro “Slamilton” Event Show One and Show Two Results (11/12/22)
Black Label Pro held its “Slamilton” event on November 12, 2022, in Crown Point, Indiana at the RDS Gym. The event was broken into two separate shows and consisted of a total of 26 matches. Numerous title matches were featured on these events including Calvin Tankman defending his...
Video: Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2022 Extended Cut
The road to this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is winding down. Ahead of this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 special premium event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling premiered their “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2022” preview show. Featured in...
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name
WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration...
Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”
An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country. The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT
This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.
Lucha Libre AAA Announces Matches For Upcoming Arizona Event on 12/3/22
NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) vs Mr. Iguana, Komander & Dave The Clown. Taurus vs Hijo del Vikingo vs Daga. Blue Demon Jr, Pentagon Jr & Pagano vs Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon. This event will mark the first time that the current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo...
Wheeler Yuta Believes MJF is ‘A Fountain Of Untapped Potential’
When asked about MJF’s future during a recent interview on MackMania for The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta expressed optimism about the company’s prospects. According to him, the AEW star’s wrestling career has a lot of potentials to be successful:. “I’ll...
Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV
Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
Ricky Steamboat’s Comeback Included In Big Time Wrestling Thanksgiving Bundle On FITE TV
A new Big Time Wrestling streaming bundle has been announced, which includes the show that will feature the in-ring return of a 69 year old pro wrestling legend. The Big Time Wrestling show scheduled for November 27, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina featuring the comeback match of WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be included in a streaming bundle offered by the promotion through FITE TV.
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Backstage News on “Iron Survivor Challenge” Match Debuting in WWE NXT
The WWE NXT brand will reportedly get a new match type soon. PWMania.com previously reported that WWE filed a trademark application for the name “Iron Survivor Challenge” last week. The original report and trademark use descriptions can be found by clicking here. The working plan for the Iron...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
