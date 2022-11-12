How much snow fell Saturday in southwestern Illinois?

Up to 6 inches of snow fell Saturday in parts of St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

Here’s a look at the agency’s snowfall estimates for southwestern Illinois communities based on hundreds of reports from observers, weather spotters and residents as of 6 a.m. Saturday:

The following towns saw 6 inches of snow: Belleville, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, Mascoutah, New Baden, Albers, Aviston, Breese, Waterloo and Red Bud

Belleville, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, Mascoutah, New Baden, Albers, Aviston, Breese, Waterloo and Red Bud 4 inches: O’Fallon, Shiloh, Swansea, Millstadt, Lebanon, Marissa, Highland, Carlyle and Columbia

O’Fallon, Shiloh, Swansea, Millstadt, Lebanon, Marissa, Highland, Carlyle and Columbia 3 inches: Fairview Heights and Greenville

Fairview Heights and Greenville 2 inches: Cahokia Heights and Collinsville

Cahokia Heights and Collinsville 1 inch: East St. Louis, Glen Carbon and Maryville

This is not a comprehensive list of towns. For more information, visit weather.gov/crh/snowfall .