Randolph County, IL

How much snow fell Saturday in southwestern Illinois?

 4 days ago

Up to 6 inches of snow fell Saturday in parts of St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

Here’s a look at the agency’s snowfall estimates for southwestern Illinois communities based on hundreds of reports from observers, weather spotters and residents as of 6 a.m. Saturday:

  • The following towns saw 6 inches of snow: Belleville, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, Mascoutah, New Baden, Albers, Aviston, Breese, Waterloo and Red Bud
  • 4 inches: O’Fallon, Shiloh, Swansea, Millstadt, Lebanon, Marissa, Highland, Carlyle and Columbia
  • 3 inches: Fairview Heights and Greenville
  • 2 inches: Cahokia Heights and Collinsville
  • 1 inch: East St. Louis, Glen Carbon and Maryville

This is not a comprehensive list of towns. For more information, visit weather.gov/crh/snowfall .

