C.J. Stroud got his groove back against Indiana at a time of year Ohio State will need it most

Ohio State’s aggressiveness on special teams could decide the Michigan game, as it did in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team decided Saturday against Indiana to switch some things up, putting pressure on the opponent, and the results were fruitful. With a little less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter, already up 28-7, the Buckeyes saw an opportunity to flip the field. Instead of simply fielding a punt and trying to return it for a touchdown, they came after Hoosiers punter James Evans, hoping to block the punt.
Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
Ohio State vs. Michigan: How the 2021 Wolverines owned the Buckeyes defense - and what OSU can do about it - Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In last year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, the Wolverines were able to dominate Ohio State with their offensive line and run game. Hassan Haskins had 28 carries for 169 yards and averaged 6 yards per rush. As a team, the Wolverines rushed 41 times for 297 yards, and averaged 7.2 yards per rush. That attack kept the explosive Buckeye offense off the field by using four basic run schemes.
Ohio State LB/DB target Garrett Stover in action against Massillon
Ohio State 2024 linebacker/safety target Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut and his teammates took on Massillon (Ohio) Washington at Mansfield High School on Friday night in the third round of the Ohio State playoffs. No. 1 seed Massillon Washington defeated Big Walnut 42-21 to advance. The 6-foot-2 and...
Where is Ohio State football in the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football enjoyed a drama-free week in the College Football Playoff rankings as its most dramatic week of the season draws near. The Buckeyes remained No. 2 in the updated rankings, as they were in the first two weeks. The entire top five remained unchanged, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee.
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Maryland?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could finally have its top three cornerbacks healthy and on the field together Saturday at Maryland. Cam Brown jumped right back into the starting lineup against Indiana after missing six of the previous seven games due to an unspecified injury. He broke up two passes and shared a tackle for loss in the 56-14 victory.
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
Ohio State’s defense slowly getting healthy, giving Jim Knowles more weapons to work with
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a chance Ohio State football’s defense is the healthiest it’s been all season when it plays Maryland on Saturday. The Buckeyes cornerback room is slowly getting players back, with Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock starting and Denzel Burke’s absence being considered not a long-term issue. Combining that with the emergence of others in the front seven and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles may finally get to see what his unit looks like when he has all the weapons at his disposal.
Ohio State football fans can worry about this new Maryland scare one week before Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans didn’t really see it coming back in 2018 — the Maryland threat that nearly spoiled a Big Ten championship season. Sure, that OSU team had struggled to defend the run all season. Sure, Anthony McFarland Jr. had just rushed for 210 yards against Indiana. The Buckeyes, though, were on a collision course with Michigan — both undefeated in Big Ten play — and trying to make a last-ditch surge into the playoffs.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland on Saturday. The game between the Buckeyes and the Terrapins will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC with Joe Joe Tessitore on play by play, Greg McElroy as color commentator and Katie George as sideline reporter. This will be their fifth game on ABC this season, joining wins over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
LSU 2023 edge commitment Joshua Mickens sets Ohio State official visit
As previously posted on Bucknuts, Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central edge and LSU commitment Joshua Mickens was recently offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes and was in Ohio Stadium on Saturday visiting the Buckeyes for their game against Indiana, a game Ohio State won 56-14. “The game was a great one...
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football got back to its regularly scheduled program in its 56-14 win over Indiana, and the same can be said of its individual parts. C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to be the Buckeyes’ best attack plan, and the Pro Football Focus grades again mirror that. Stroud posted a grade of 89.3 on 64 snaps, while Harrison posted an 87.9 grade on 57 snaps. The two connected on 7 of 12 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52
A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
BC Heights
Eagles Record 36 Turnovers in Loss to No. 14 Buckeyes￼
Following a trend that plagued Boston College women’s basketball last season, turnovers were the Eagles’ kryptonite in their matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. BC (1–2) played with all-out effort but couldn’t stop No. 14 Ohio State (3–0) from controlling the ball and recorded 36 turnovers, leading to an 82–64 loss.
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
