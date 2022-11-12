ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

"We are doing everything we can": Northern California sheriff halts daytime patrol services due to staffing shortage

By Steve Large
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

TEHAMA COUNTY — A Tehama County sheriff has made the drastic decision to suspend all patrol services during daytime hours due to not having enough deputies to operate at full capacity.

Now, the stunning move is putting a spotlight on a growing hiring crisis in law enforcement agencies everywhere.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that this has the least amount of impact on public safety," said Lt. Rob Bakken.

Sheriff Dave Hencratt sounded the alarm on a staff shortage crisis, saying he has moved deputies from the streets to fill vacancies at the jail and courthouse, leaving him unable to fill 24-hour patrol services.

The sheriff is now calling on the California Highway Patrol to help.

"We have been in discussions with the highway patrol for responding to our life-threatening emergencies," he said.

The sheriff blames his unfilled position on low wages compared to other agencies. A recruiting flyer is posted on the Tehama County Sheriff's Office webpage showing openings in a wide range of assignments from patrol to court bailiff.

An independent national law enforcement research group issued a report showing their members. More than 50% have fewer sworn staff than five years ago. More than 50% saw an increase in retirements. More than 50% saw an increase in resignations.

The announcement to pause daytime patrols comes exactly five years after a mass shooting in Tehama County that left five people dead.

The shooter targeted Rancho Tehama Elementary School with students and teachers inside the classrooms.

The sheriff said his pause on daytime patrols will begin on November 20.



