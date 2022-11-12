ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

By Emily Miller
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies.

Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments.

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown as the unknown subject. Police filed an Extreme Risk Protection Order under New York State’s Red Flag Law, and were granted a search provision.

Buffalo SWAT conducted a search on the 400 block of Lincoln Parkway where, they say, a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp AK-47 style rifle, a loaded Sig Sauer handgun, several loaded high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Brown was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Brown has 13 prior convictions, including four felonies.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

