Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Hurricane Nicole Causes Record-Breaking River Surge in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Nov. 10, and the hurricane caused almost record-breaking storm surge, surpassed only by Hurricane Irma in 2017. But, without Irma’s heavy rain, Nicole would have definitely claimed the top spot for the worst storm surge in the area since the 90s. Nicole holds the...
First Coast News
The show must go on: Super Girl Surf Pro competition continues despite Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for this year’s Super Girl Surf Pro competition. The three-day event is said to be the largest all-female surfing competition in the world. Held at Jacksonville beach, organizers had to work around...
First Coast News
Dunes in Jacksonville Beach will not be fully replenished until 2024
The dunes saved Jacksonville Beach from flooding during Nicole. Investing in them is an important mission.
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
News4Jax.com
🧛 Hollywood vampires visit Jacksonville to promote favorite drink (& no, it isn’t blood)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of Hollywood’s most popular vampires made a daytime visit to Jacksonville on Monday to promote their new drink. And no, the drink isn’t blood. It’s bourbon. Fans of the TV show “Vampire Diaries” recognize actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley as Damon...
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
WCJB
Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Winn-Dixie to open Dec. 14 in Grand Cypress, next summer in College Park
Southeastern Grocers Inc. President and CEO Anthony Hucker says the Dec. 14 opening of the company’s new Winn-Dixie in the Grand Cypress center in St. Johns County and the 2023 reopening in College Park in Jacksonville all are “part of our platform for growth.”. Hucker said Nov. 14...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach. There new location is at 200 3rd Street on Neptune beach. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
golfcourseindustry.com
Seven years in the making
Golf course architect Erik Larsen, ASGCA, and St. Johns County are nearing the completion of a model public golf course project at the St. Johns Golf Club. The changes are set to debut as part of a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 29. Larsen, a Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident...
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
NASA to launch most powerful rocket in the world; Artemis mission creates jobs across Florida coast
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — NASA is hoping a third time’s the charm. After two scrubbed launches and two weather delays, NASA aims to launch its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft Wednesday Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. STORY: Beating inflation: Buying groceries for a family of four without breaking the...
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
WLTX.com
Cats found dead in dumpster in Florida neighborhood, more go missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serial cat killer in Springfield has neighbors worried about their safety. First Coast News spoke with Margaret Taylor who found two dead cats in dumpster near her home. Taylor says two weeks ago. she was working outside of her home and smelled a strong stench.
Military veteran leads JEA teams during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are still assessing damage left by tropical storm Nicole, and hundreds of employees spent the storm responding to power outages and water issues. Leading one of those response teams was an Army veteran who helped guide the team along. With the storm arriving near...
