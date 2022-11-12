ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WCJB

Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Seven years in the making

Golf course architect Erik Larsen, ASGCA, and St. Johns County are nearing the completion of a model public golf course project at the St. Johns Golf Club. The changes are set to debut as part of a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 29. Larsen, a Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident...
ELKTON, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy