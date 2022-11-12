ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

sapulpatimes.com

Lady Chieftains Standout Stailee Heard Commits to Oklahoma State University

(SPS) — Class of 2023 senior and Lady Chieftains basketball standout, Stailee Heard, committed to play Division I basketball at Oklahoma State University. Heard comes from basketball roots as her mom and dad both played collegiate basketball at the University of Tulsa. Her dad, Tony, made it to the Elite Eight with the Golden Hurricane in 2000 while her mom, Lila, finished with over 1,000 points in her collegiate career at Tulsa. Lila currently coaches the 9th grade girls basketball team at Sapulpa.
SAPULPA, OK
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
STILLWATER, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Early snow for Tulsa?

A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
TULSA, OK
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In

Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
TULSA, OK

