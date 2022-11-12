(SPS) — Class of 2023 senior and Lady Chieftains basketball standout, Stailee Heard, committed to play Division I basketball at Oklahoma State University. Heard comes from basketball roots as her mom and dad both played collegiate basketball at the University of Tulsa. Her dad, Tony, made it to the Elite Eight with the Golden Hurricane in 2000 while her mom, Lila, finished with over 1,000 points in her collegiate career at Tulsa. Lila currently coaches the 9th grade girls basketball team at Sapulpa.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO