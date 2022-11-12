Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sapulpatimes.com
Lady Chieftains Standout Stailee Heard Commits to Oklahoma State University
(SPS) — Class of 2023 senior and Lady Chieftains basketball standout, Stailee Heard, committed to play Division I basketball at Oklahoma State University. Heard comes from basketball roots as her mom and dad both played collegiate basketball at the University of Tulsa. Her dad, Tony, made it to the Elite Eight with the Golden Hurricane in 2000 while her mom, Lila, finished with over 1,000 points in her collegiate career at Tulsa. Lila currently coaches the 9th grade girls basketball team at Sapulpa.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Climbs Back into AP Poll Ranking ahead of Bedlam
Oklahoma State snuck back into the Top 25 thanks to its comeback win over Iowa State. The Cowboys landed at No. 24 in the latest AP poll after spending last week outside of the Top 25. OSU also returned to this week’s Coaches Poll at 24th. The Cowboys dropped...
Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10
Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.
ocolly.com
Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale
When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City’s Northwest Classen High School inducts new members into Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Northwest Classen High School (NW Classen) inducted its fourth Order of the Round Table class into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 11, during a ceremony spearheaded by The Friends of Northwest Classen. The school selects alumni with outstanding lifetime achievements and...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
News On 6
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
Edmond police officer making strides towards recovery
Sergeant Joseph Wells is continuing to recover.
Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
Comments / 0