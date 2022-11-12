The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Innocents Society is hosting their annual Corn Bowl Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Union Plaza. The Innocents Society has a long-standing tradition with the University of Iowa’s Presidential Leadership Class of competing with the organization in various aspects during the Corn Bowl. One of these areas was a blood drive that each society would host on their respective campuses to see which campus community can donate the most blood. This year, the Innocents Society will be hosting this blood drive independently from this competition to continue this philanthropic effort.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO