Doctoral student studiying history Nebraska fires
Jim Benes, a doctoral student in geography, studies fire history of the northern Great Plains, including multiple sites in the Nebraska Sand Hills. Most afternoons, in a lab in Bessey Hall, Benes is busy processing charcoal samples. He analyzes fire history by taking cores from lakes or wetlands and then processing and sieving the charcoal particles within the core, centimeter by centimeter.
Clutter looks back on career, leadership in agricultural research
When Archie Clutter came to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln as a graduate student in 1981, his plan was to earn a master’s degree in cattle breeding and then return to his family’s farm in Iowa. After his arrival on East Campus and completion of a master’s degree...
Bruguier works to connect students with opportunities
*Editor’s Note — This is part of a conversation series highlighted as part of Native American Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, meet Gabriel Bruguier, part of Ihanktonwan...
Winter-related closures will be announced via Alert
As the seasons change and the chance of winter weather storms increase, Nebraska students, faculty and staff are reminded that UNL Alert — the same system that announces campus emergencies — will issue emails and text messages conveying weather-related closings. The university provides up-to-the-minute details to a variety of devices. Text messages are only sent to those who have added their cellphone to the messaging options. Learn more about the university’s alert system.
Chancellor: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world
In a Nov. 13 op-ed published by the Omaha World-Herald, Chancellor Ronnie Green outlined the importance of research universities serving as a driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth. The column outlines how the University of Nebraska, for the fifth-straight year, was recently ranked among the top 100 institutions globally...
From the Archives: Selleck dining
These images reveal a glimpse at the the classic work that kept Huskers eating in Selleck Hall well-fed in the 1960s. Selleck Quadrangle opened as a men’s dormitory in fall 1954. In fall 1963, months after these images were taken, Selleck Hall’s 8000 wing opened as a women’s housing unit.
Vaccaro immerses herself in the world of sports media
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is one of only a handful of universities in the country with a sports media and communication major. Regan Vaccaro — a sports comm and advertising/public relations double major from Overland Park, Kansas — has taken advantage of all it has to offer. We talked with her about getting hands-on experience, what motivates her and the people at Nebraska who have supported her.
Huskers’ graduation success remains at all-time high of 95%
University of Nebraska–Lincoln student-athletes continued the Huskers’ tradition of being a national leader in the classroom, posting a 95 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate for the second straight year. The 95 percent rate ties for the highest in school history and marks the fifth consecutive year the rate...
Westbrook Music Building construction to begin Dec. 19
Construction on the highly anticipated Westbrook Music Building is scheduled to begin Dec. 19. The $75 million project, funded by the Nebraska Legislature through LB 384, will revitalize the southwest corner of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus. The building, home to the Glenn Korff School of Music, will provide new state-of-the-art facilities for current and future students. The project will include a mix of old and new construction, with renovations of the southwest wing of the current building connecting to approximately 75,000 square feet of new construction.
Corn Bowl Blood Drive is Nov. 17
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Innocents Society is hosting their annual Corn Bowl Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Union Plaza. The Innocents Society has a long-standing tradition with the University of Iowa’s Presidential Leadership Class of competing with the organization in various aspects during the Corn Bowl. One of these areas was a blood drive that each society would host on their respective campuses to see which campus community can donate the most blood. This year, the Innocents Society will be hosting this blood drive independently from this competition to continue this philanthropic effort.
Center for Entrepreneurship names 43 Entrepreneurship Fellows
The Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has named 43 professionals as the inaugural class of Entrepreneurship Fellows, a group of successful entrepreneurs who impact the university’s students in a variety of ways throughout the academic year. Engagement opportunities include guest lecturing, mentoring, connecting students to internships and serving as judges for the center’s annual competitions.
Spangler to deliver Nov. 30 visiting-artist lecture
Aaron Spangler, a sculptor and printmaker best known for monumental carved wooden sculptures and for making contemporary the traditional art of bas relief, will present the next Hixson-Lied Visiting Scholar Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in Richards Hall, Room 15. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Lecture exploring death and human nature is Nov. 17
The Thomistic Institute at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has invited Sister Elinor Gardner, O.P. from the University of Dallas to give an academic lecture on death and the human soul from a Catholic perspective. The lecture will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Nebraska...
Inaugural systemwide sustainability summit is Nov. 21
Students, faculty and staff from across the University of Nebraska system are invited to attend an inaugural sustainability summit, noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center. For the first time, the Nebraska-system Sustainability Summit will bring together NU sustainability leaders and stakeholders in the...
Donate winter coats and sweaters through Dec. 2
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Big Red Resilience and Well-being and Husker Hub have jointly organized a winter coat and sweater drive for the winter season that is going through Dec. 2. Students, staff, faculty and organizations can donate new or lightly-used sweaters and coats for Husker students in need...
Moran Quartet to perform Nov. 20
The Moran Woodwind Quartet (four woodwinds, no horn) makes its official Glenn Korff School of Music debut at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in Westbrook Recital Hall, Room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit the website the day of the performance for the link.
