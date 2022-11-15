Law Enforcement Services: What's ahead for St. Helens Police

The Chronicle has been tracking St. Helens Police Department services and we have had a reader inquire about a possible reduction in the current 24-hour public police services.

The Chronicle contacted St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King for the following insight.

The Chronicle: Is the St. Helens Police Department planning to reduce its 24-hour services? If so, why?

Crystal King: No.

The Chronicle: What is the future coverage goal of the police department?

King: The St. Helens Police Department hopes to increase police staffing as needed to meet increased service call volume and population growth.

The Chronicle: How many police officers from Chief down are currently employed at the St. Helens Police Department?

King: We are authorized for 22 sworn officers, and we currently have 18 sworn officers employed.

2018: 17 officers2019: 19 officers2020: 19 officers2021: 19 officers2022: 22 officers authorized

The Chronicle: Is that number below or above compared to previous years and why?

King: Over the last several years, we have slowly increased the number of budgeted sworn officers to meet increasing call volume and population growth.

The Chronicle: What is the annual operating budget for the St. Helens Police Department this year and into next year, is that up or down compared to previous years and why?

King: The budget for this fiscal year (2022-2023) is $ 5.2 million. The budget has increased from previous years to keep pace with the increasing cost of labor and materials and services.

The Chronicle: Is the City planning any efforts, such as asking voters for funding, to stabilize and enhance police services in St. Helens? If so, what and when?

King: No, the City is not currently exploring a levy option.

King also gave The Chronicle the following update concerning the city’s efforts to build a public safety facility that would house the St. Helens Police Department.

Mackenzie Inc. is the City’s consultant for this project.

“They are currently working on construction drawings, bid documents, and a financial analysis of the current cost of the project,” King said. “With the election now over and changes to the St. Helens City Council, it’s likely that an update from the consultant will wait until after January 2023 when the new Council is sworn in.”