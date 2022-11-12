ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malin, OR

Soroptimist Country Christmas Luncheon & Auction is Friday, Dec. 2nd!

Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls Announces a. Please join Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls and Premier Event Sponsor Winema Electric at the Running Y Juniper Hall on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 from 10:30AM-2PM. Enjoy a wonderful day and bring some friends for a beautiful luncheon and auction full of holiday...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Basin Metals and Supply- Buy and Sell Metals Here

Klamath Basin Metals & Supply…paying YOU for doing the right thing – RECYCLING! Keep the landfills clear and make some money!. We carry the largest selection of new and used metal in the Klamath Basin! We’re located on Broadmore, directly behind Lithia Klamath Falls Ford. Klamath Basin...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Klamath Co., Nov. 15

On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near MP 64, during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff

On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Wanted suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Falls Police Department and its SWAT team arrested a wanted suspect after a search warrant led to a short standoff Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Alvin Ayers Jr. was wanted for multiple charges including violating a release agreement, failure to appear, assault, and harassment. Ayers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

