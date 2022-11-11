Read full article on original website
Related
Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding
It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas
The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas
Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
Dream Farm: $1.1M House On The Hill In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are dreaming of a new way of life and want to start living that Texas 6666 ranch life, I've found just the place. This house is sitting high on a hill surrounded by over 40 acres of pasture. Ever drive past a place with an impressive entrance and...
Groveton ISD to Hold Their Annual Veterans Luncheon on Thursday
Thursday, November 10, area veterans and their spouses are invited to Groveton ISD for their annual Veterans Day Luncheon. The event will be held from 11 am until 1 pm at the Groveton campus on Highway 94. Students and staff from Groveton Independent School District will be providing a free...
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Lufkin Man, Woman in Critical Condition Following Friday Stabbing
Lufkin Police responded to a stabbing incident late Friday afternoon in which two persons were critically wounded. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, officers arrested a man after he stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street. (indicated by the red marker on the map)
This Colorful Cultural Fiesta Has Become A Tradition In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Public Library is once again hosting the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on the square in downtown Nacogdoches. This is a beautiful cultural event and it all starts at 4pm this Saturday, November 5, 2022. You can come out and celebrate with the entire community. There will be...
Lufkin, Texas Heart Touching Love Story Blossoms After 70 Years
This morning, I came across an email that touched my heart. It is the true-life story of a romance that has blossomed in Lufkin, Texas. An enchanting relationship that has been some 70 years in the making. Back to the 1940s. According to this narrative from Bell PR and Marketing,...
Win Parker McCollum Tickets for His Sold Out Nacogdoches Show
To say that Parker McCollum's is rising would be a vast understatement. Let's take a look at what he has accomplished in just the past 18 months or so. On April 24, 2021, he sold out the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. In March of this year, a crowd of 73,243...
Shop Local, Win $1,000 to Use at Lufkin and Nacogdoches Stores
The past 2+ years have been tough when it comes to running a business. The pandemic, the economy, the supply lines, and finding enough employees have all played a part. These issues have really come down hard on the smaller, local businesses in many communities. Every year, the words 'Shop...
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
Merica Beverage in Lufkin Hosting Grand Opening Party on Saturday
Saturday, October 29, Merica Beverage Company will be hosting the grand opening party of their newest location at 4001 South Medford Drive, next to Cheddars in Lufkin. The celebration gets underway at 4 pm along with a live remote broadcast with KICKS 105 and Sean Ericson. A quick glance at...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0