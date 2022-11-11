ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, TX

Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding

It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
LUFKIN, TX
Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas

The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
LUFKIN, TX
Blue Santa Is Preparing To Return To Lufkin, Texas

Most of us might only think of Santa as an elf king who is dressed from head to toe in red and white, but the Lufkin Police Department will change all that with its Blue Santa program. Every year the Blue Santa gets ready for his return to Lufkin with...
LUFKIN, TX
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin Man, Woman in Critical Condition Following Friday Stabbing

Lufkin Police responded to a stabbing incident late Friday afternoon in which two persons were critically wounded. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, officers arrested a man after he stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street. (indicated by the red marker on the map)
LUFKIN, TX
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!

I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
WODEN, TX
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin, TX
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas.

