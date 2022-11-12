ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Missouri Men's Basketball blows out SIUE, start the season 4-0

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night. Dennis Gates and his team now start the season with a 4-0 record. Heading into this matchup against the Cougars from the Ohio Valley Conference, Missouri wanted to keep its offensive surge going. The Tigers did just that.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri men's basketball rolls to 3-0 after defeating Lindenwood

COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory. The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half. Honors...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri women's basketball takes down SEMO 62-50

Missouri welcomed Southeast Missouri State to Mizzou Arena Sunday afternoon, remaining undefeated after capturing a 62-50 win. The first half went well for the Tigers as Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank each posted six points. However, the team struggled to maintain possession throughout the first half, posting ten turnovers. SEMO...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Mid-Missouri prepares for anticipated winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. New solutions hope to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter

COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives

COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri. Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to Senate bill 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36. Hours later, the Columbia Public...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police start death investigation in north Columbia

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum

With hopes of empowering "our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights," 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia Public Schools...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City councilman seeks second term

JEFFERSON CITY — Third Ward Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer announced Monday that he will seek reelection next year. The announcement came via press release where Spencer stated, "Fiscal management and common sense leadership are crucial during these difficult economic times." According to the release, as an advocate of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints

COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
COLE COUNTY, MO

