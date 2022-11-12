Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
Missouri Men's Basketball blows out SIUE, start the season 4-0
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night. Dennis Gates and his team now start the season with a 4-0 record. Heading into this matchup against the Cougars from the Ohio Valley Conference, Missouri wanted to keep its offensive surge going. The Tigers did just that.
KOMU
Missouri men's basketball rolls to 3-0 after defeating Lindenwood
COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory. The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half. Honors...
KOMU
Hansen catches fire in the second half, Missouri WBB defeats WKU 65-47
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Western Kentucky 65-47 Monday night leading Robin Pingeton and her team to improve to 4-0 on the season. "You know they've got to do their job and I thought tonight they did that," Robin Pingeton, Missouri Women's Basketball head coach, said. The Tigers started...
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball takes down SEMO 62-50
Missouri welcomed Southeast Missouri State to Mizzou Arena Sunday afternoon, remaining undefeated after capturing a 62-50 win. The first half went well for the Tigers as Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank each posted six points. However, the team struggled to maintain possession throughout the first half, posting ten turnovers. SEMO...
KOMU
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
KOMU
$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KOMU
Woman arrested after hitting Columbia man with vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
KOMU
Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter
COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
KOMU
Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives
COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri. Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to Senate bill 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36. Hours later, the Columbia Public...
KOMU
Public Works to perform traffic study on Forum Boulevard
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
KOMU
COVID bivalent booster clinic in Sturgeon scheduled for Thursday
COLUMBIA - A COVID booster clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgeon Youth Center, located at 209 South Turner Street. No appointments are needed. PHHS will offer updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses for children...
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
KOMU
Jefferson City councilman seeks second term
JEFFERSON CITY — Third Ward Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer announced Monday that he will seek reelection next year. The announcement came via press release where Spencer stated, "Fiscal management and common sense leadership are crucial during these difficult economic times." According to the release, as an advocate of...
KOMU
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
KOMU
Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints
COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KOMU
Columbia warming centers, shelters available this winter
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
KOMU
CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
Comments / 0