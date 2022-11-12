ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgac.com

The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina

Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
WRDW-TV

Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
wgac.com

Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List

Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
wach.com

Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
WRDW-TV

New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
WYFF4.com

Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC

