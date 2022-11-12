Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Drivers beware: Deer mating season underway in South Carolina
With deer mating season active until the end of November, officials are urging people to be cautious while driving.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
wgac.com
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List
Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
wach.com
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
Respiratory illness cases rising in South Carolina
There has been a rise in respiratory illnesses in the state including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
WRDW-TV
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
WYFF4.com
Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
New literacy standards to go into effect next school year in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A revised set of statewide English language arts standards is going into effect in the next school year after an Education Oversight Committee gave key approval on Monday. The new standards emphasize four key topics: foundations of literacy, applications of reading, research, and written and oral...
wach.com
South Carolina lung cancer survival rate among worst in nation, study shows
WPDE — The American Lung Association has released its 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report, and doctors say South Carolinians should be concerned. The 5th annual report shows the toll of lung cancer in the state; it examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Comments / 0