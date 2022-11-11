Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
wfyi.org
Indiana tax revenues surge again in October, on pace for significant surplus
Indiana tax collections are already more than $700 million ahead of what the state budget needs, just four months into the fiscal year. September was the first time in more than a year that Indiana revenues failed to meet expectations. But that was mostly because of a delay in processing some income taxes – shifting that money from September to October.
