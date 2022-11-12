Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
WASHINGTON — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments...
San Francisco Examiner
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated...
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse
