Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Obit: Jacob Torres

Jacob Turlington Torres was born on Sept. 22, 1989 to Martin Torres and Daryne Dunn. He was 33 years old when The Lord called him home on Oct. 26, 2022. Jacob was raised most of his life in Lake Isabella in the various small towns around the Lake. Southlake was...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
kernvalleysun.com

SPOTLIGHT ON THE KERN VALLEY MUSEUM: A Treasure Hunt Through History

The Kern River Valley Historical Society’s (KRVHS) Research Annex and Archive contains a wealth of information related to the history of the greater Kern River Valley. The Annex houses a library of over 6,000 books and pamphlets, hundreds of newspapers, over 700 works of art, hundreds of maps and more historic documents that they can count. The majority of the contents of the archive was bequeathed to the society in 1991 by long-time valley residents Ardis and Gayle Walker. The Walkers desired that their home and its contents be left for the benefit of the Kern River Valley community.
KERNVILLE, CA
KGET

Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

