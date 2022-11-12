The Kern River Valley Historical Society’s (KRVHS) Research Annex and Archive contains a wealth of information related to the history of the greater Kern River Valley. The Annex houses a library of over 6,000 books and pamphlets, hundreds of newspapers, over 700 works of art, hundreds of maps and more historic documents that they can count. The majority of the contents of the archive was bequeathed to the society in 1991 by long-time valley residents Ardis and Gayle Walker. The Walkers desired that their home and its contents be left for the benefit of the Kern River Valley community.

KERNVILLE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO