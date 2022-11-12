Read full article on original website
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.
With more than 70,000 ballots left to count, when can Kern County expect election results?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Midterm elections are over, but the election results are still unclear, with more than 70,000 ballots in Kern County left to count. Sparking questions among voters in the county about how long it should truly take to get results. Republican consultant Cathy Abernathy shares that the longer the wait, the more […]
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Obit: Jacob Torres
Jacob Turlington Torres was born on Sept. 22, 1989 to Martin Torres and Daryne Dunn. He was 33 years old when The Lord called him home on Oct. 26, 2022. Jacob was raised most of his life in Lake Isabella in the various small towns around the Lake. Southlake was...
Former Condors athletic trainer to appear in court following sting operation
Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors, is scheduled to be in court for a felony arraignment on Monday, November 14th.
SPOTLIGHT ON THE KERN VALLEY MUSEUM: A Treasure Hunt Through History
The Kern River Valley Historical Society’s (KRVHS) Research Annex and Archive contains a wealth of information related to the history of the greater Kern River Valley. The Annex houses a library of over 6,000 books and pamphlets, hundreds of newspapers, over 700 works of art, hundreds of maps and more historic documents that they can count. The majority of the contents of the archive was bequeathed to the society in 1991 by long-time valley residents Ardis and Gayle Walker. The Walkers desired that their home and its contents be left for the benefit of the Kern River Valley community.
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
Over 3 dozen arrested following take-over sideshow events
More than three dozen people were arrested and 16 vehicles were impounded after the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple "take over sideshows" on November 12th and November 13th.
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
Bakersfield doctor’s preliminary hearing postponed, charges dismissed against 2 others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to order a Bakersfield doctor to stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-February. Dr. Jason Helliwell is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14. It had been scheduled Monday morning. Helliwell and two others were charged […]
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win
If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be. Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But...
