Moore Park Playground Dream Becoming Reality in Summer 2023
Klamath Falls, OR – Nov 14, 2022 – Healthy Klamath – A Certified Blue Zones Community is thrilled to announce that the Moore Park Playground Project is now fully funded. This was a labor of love spearheaded by the City of Klamath Falls, pushed forward by Healthy Klamath, and supported by businesses, organizations, and individuals across the community.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Local food pantry sees an increase in customers due to inflation and the holiday season
West Medford Food Pantry sees a big increase of customers with inflation and the holiday season. The West Medford Food Pantry, located off North Columbus Ave, has seen a big increase in customers throughout the year. With the holidays around the corner, the need for volunteers and donations is in high demand.
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
KTVL
Gas prices decline a week before Thanksgiving
SOUTHERN OREGON — New reports show gas prices are on the decline as drivers prepare for Thanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.77. That is 13 cents less than a month ago. "The decline has been partly driven by...
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
basinlife.com
Soroptimist Country Christmas Luncheon & Auction is Friday, Dec. 2nd!
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls Announces a. Please join Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls and Premier Event Sponsor Winema Electric at the Running Y Juniper Hall on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 from 10:30AM-2PM. Enjoy a wonderful day and bring some friends for a beautiful luncheon and auction full of holiday...
KTVL
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
police1.com
Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
basinlife.com
Cute Home For Sale at 3641 Altamont Drive, shown by Liz Puffenbarger of Keller Williams Real Estate
See this great home for sale at 3641 Altamont Drive in the Altamont Acres area. This one will go quickly, and just came on the market!. Shown by Liz Puffenbarger, Keller Williams Realty, 541-281-5008. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,152 sq. ft. The home is fully...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 1218 Crescent Ave, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
See this great home in the heart of Klamath Falls, near Klamath Union High School and downtown! The home is ready to move in with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2519 sq. feet of living space. Price has been reduced!. PRICED AT $255,000. Shown by top agent Don Downing...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Klamath Co., Nov. 15
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near MP 64, during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KTVL
Firefighters at scene of structure fire in White City
WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Dispatch has confirmed fire personnel is at the scene of a structure fire in White City. Officials say calls first came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is located at 7975 11th Street, White City, OR 97503. This is a...
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
