Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. The stock nearly matched its 52-week low and is a long way from its 52-week high. So what. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: CHRA,SHLS,NRGV,HPK
Energy stocks extended their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) 1.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
Why MGM Resorts Stock Scored a Win on Tuesday
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a legacy casino company that is pushing assertively into online/mobile betting, experienced a share price pop on Tuesday. Investors signaled their approval of the signing of a new "brand ambassador" by trading the shares nearly 1.5% higher on the day. So what. A new face...
NASDAQ
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
Is American International Group Stock Fairly Priced?
American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has gained 6% YTD, while the S&P500 is down 16% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $71 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.
NASDAQ
Up 29% Over The Past Month, What's Next For SAP Stock?
SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.
NASDAQ
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties in companies like Mr.Lube and Air Miles, has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Earlier today, it announced that it is raising about C$40 million through a common share offering (compared to the C$30 million originally announced yesterday). It's raising these funds at a share price of C$2.80. As a result, the stock finished around that level today, falling by 7.79%. Additionally, yesterday, DIV increased its dividend by 2.1% to C$0.24 per share, effective at the start of 2023. This brings its forward dividend yield to about 8.5%, making the stock worth considering.
NASDAQ
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $4.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
CarMax (KMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CarMax (KMX) closed at $72.66, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the used car dealership chain...
NASDAQ
Cannae Holdings Cuts Stake in Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Fintel reports that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40,558,641 shares of Paysafe Ltd (PSFE). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 3, 2022 they reported 64,758,641 shares and 8.89% of the company, a decrease in...
Comments / 0