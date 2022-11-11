ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo's Fire

Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day

As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z

The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
Veterans sacrifices last long after service

As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Only in Norfolk: Ex-Navy Officer Loses House Seat to Ex-Navy Officer

Former Navy surface warfare officer Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) has lost her seat in the House to a former Navy helicopter pilot, State Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). It is perhaps no surprise that Virginia's 2nd District would see two former naval officers face off. The area may be the...
US Navy Recruits Older Middle Age Sailors

By John Konrad (gCaptain) The US Navy is facing recruiting challenges in a tight labor market, and has raised its maximum enlistment age to 41 in order to attract more sailors to the fleet. The Navy is also looking to increase its use of bonuses and other financial incentives to attract recruits.
Colleague Network helps veterans shift back into the civilian workforce

The transition from military life back to civilian life can often be very difficult for those returning from military duty. HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network offers support and inclusion for those who need help adjusting back to the civilian workforce. David Welcom is the VP of cardiovascular services at Sky Ridge and a former Army medical specialist. He is a chairperson for HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network and explains that the network locally has over 50 members who are able to come together and support one another. He uses his own personal experience to help others. "It was difficult at the beginning; I was floundering a little bit… You kind of have a direction but you don't."Welcom describes ways the network can help, for example translating military experience into workplace-friendly language on a resume. HealthONE has nine Colleague Networks including a Women's Colleague Network, Black Colleague Network, LGBTQ+ Colleague Network, and a Mental Health and Wellness Colleague Network. These networks represent groups of individuals that have often been overlooked or marginalized in the business community.
What is a Gold Star military family?

The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”
Viewpoint: Protecting veterans' rights in our non-veteran era

In 1970, 75% of U.S. House members were veterans. In 1974, 81% of U.S. senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17% of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire U.S. population today, only 7% are veterans, while less than 1% are combat veterans.
Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families

Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
