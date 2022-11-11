Read full article on original website
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
KLEWTV
Marine shares his story of service, sacrifice and strength this Veterans Day
(TND) — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, but it’s still a small and special group of our friends, family and neighbors who have stepped up to defend our freedoms. Less than 10% of the adult population in the U.S. are veterans. On this Veterans...
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Business Insider
The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z
The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
Air Force veteran and his wife faced PTSD head-on with the help of All Secure Foundation
Air Force veteran Eric Ballester of Arizona, along with his wife, Sandra Ballester, shared their personal story of battling through PTSD — and how they turned to All Secure Foundation for help.
Veterans sacrifices last long after service
As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
maritime-executive.com
Only in Norfolk: Ex-Navy Officer Loses House Seat to Ex-Navy Officer
Former Navy surface warfare officer Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) has lost her seat in the House to a former Navy helicopter pilot, State Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). It is perhaps no surprise that Virginia's 2nd District would see two former naval officers face off. The area may be the...
gcaptain.com
US Navy Recruits Older Middle Age Sailors
By John Konrad (gCaptain) The US Navy is facing recruiting challenges in a tight labor market, and has raised its maximum enlistment age to 41 in order to attract more sailors to the fleet. The Navy is also looking to increase its use of bonuses and other financial incentives to attract recruits.
Colleague Network helps veterans shift back into the civilian workforce
The transition from military life back to civilian life can often be very difficult for those returning from military duty. HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network offers support and inclusion for those who need help adjusting back to the civilian workforce. David Welcom is the VP of cardiovascular services at Sky Ridge and a former Army medical specialist. He is a chairperson for HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network and explains that the network locally has over 50 members who are able to come together and support one another. He uses his own personal experience to help others. "It was difficult at the beginning; I was floundering a little bit… You kind of have a direction but you don't."Welcom describes ways the network can help, for example translating military experience into workplace-friendly language on a resume. HealthONE has nine Colleague Networks including a Women's Colleague Network, Black Colleague Network, LGBTQ+ Colleague Network, and a Mental Health and Wellness Colleague Network. These networks represent groups of individuals that have often been overlooked or marginalized in the business community.
TODAY.com
What is a Gold Star military family?
The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”
Viewpoint: Protecting veterans' rights in our non-veteran era
In 1970, 75% of U.S. House members were veterans. In 1974, 81% of U.S. senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17% of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire U.S. population today, only 7% are veterans, while less than 1% are combat veterans.
aarp.org
Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families
Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
