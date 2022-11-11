The transition from military life back to civilian life can often be very difficult for those returning from military duty. HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network offers support and inclusion for those who need help adjusting back to the civilian workforce. David Welcom is the VP of cardiovascular services at Sky Ridge and a former Army medical specialist. He is a chairperson for HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network and explains that the network locally has over 50 members who are able to come together and support one another. He uses his own personal experience to help others. "It was difficult at the beginning; I was floundering a little bit… You kind of have a direction but you don't."Welcom describes ways the network can help, for example translating military experience into workplace-friendly language on a resume. HealthONE has nine Colleague Networks including a Women's Colleague Network, Black Colleague Network, LGBTQ+ Colleague Network, and a Mental Health and Wellness Colleague Network. These networks represent groups of individuals that have often been overlooked or marginalized in the business community.

1 DAY AGO