ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Football: Lakeridge, Oregon City thankful for Columbia Cup games

By Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384twc_0j8cMgCn00 The secondary postseason tournament offers players more time together - and a more realistic shot at raising a trophy.

The new Columbia Cup football tournament will not result in a state championship, but for at least two teams, the event has still been extremely significant.

After No. 22 Lakeridge defeated No. 19 Oregon City on Friday night, Nov. 11, both teams expressed gratitude about the opportunity to play in the first-ever Columbia Cup. The tournament, which places the teams ranked No. 17 through No. 32 into a secondary bracket, has provided both the Pacers and Pioneers with chances to host games in the postseason — something that would not have happened in years past for the No. 19 and No. 22 seeds. More importantly, the new tournament has given two teams that struggled in the regular season something to play for in November.

"We're trying to go out and win this Columbia Cup championship," said Lakeridge senior Tashi Crofut after the win on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j8cMgCn00

The all-league linebacker added that while some may look down upon the second-tier tournament, he and his fellow teammates are not listening to the naysayers.

"I know people say the Columbia Cup is not a big deal, but for us, these seniors, it's a big deal," Crofut said. "It's fun. We're having fun out here. It would mean the world to our coaching staff, our seniors, our juniors, whoever. It means a lot."

Added Lakeridge freshman running back Ansu Sanoe: "It feels great. We're not in the bracket we wanted, but we're playing more games."

The feeling was mutual on the other side of the field Friday night.

"Any extra weeks you can get with your team is an awesome bonus," said Oregon City junior lineman Ryder Swanson. "Making it as far as we did, compared to last year, was just tremendous for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhDe9_0j8cMgCn00

For the Pioneer seniors, such as wide receiver/defensive back Jake Lopez, these games offered one last chance to play together.

"We've played together for a long time," Lopez said. "It was really special to be able to work with these guys one last time."

While the players have enjoyed their experience in the Columbia Cup to this point, perhaps the biggest fan of the new tournament is Oregon City head coach Shane Hedrick.

"I think the Columbia Cup is probably one the smartest things the OSAA has done for Class 6A," Hedrick said.

"People have to understand that 6A is a little different. When you get your Central Catholics and Jesuits, that caliber of team, and then your West Linns and Sheldons, that's like the SEC," said the Pioneer coach, referring to college football's premier league, the Southeastern Conference. "It's like what you've seen the last eight, nine years in championship football in college. There's Clemson, there's Alabama and then occasionally someone else sneaks in."

Hedrick noted that the Columbia Cup helps to even the playing field a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aw4Y7_0j8cMgCn00

"It's giving a chance to other schools that maybe don't have the financial resources that some have, or the population gatherings that some have. It's balanced things out, equaled it out, so I think it's a very good deal for 6A."

To Hedrick's point, the semifinals of the 6A championship bracket include: No. 1 West Linn, which won its quarterfinal matchup 52-7 over No. 8 Sherwood; No. 2 Sheldon, which dismantled No. 7 Lake Oswego in a 42-7 rout; No. 3 Tualatin, which crushed No. 6 Mountainside 53-21; and No. 4 Central Catholic, which survived a 23-20 battle with a fellow statewide powerhouse, No. 5 Jesuit.

Even in the top-tier tournament with the eight highest-ranked teams in the state, the top three seeds won their games by an average margin of over 36 points.

On the other hand, the Columbia Cup semifinals feature two teams — Lakeridge and No. 28 North Salem — that have defied the odds to make it this far. Lakeridge pulled off the upset over Oregon City, while North Salem has engineered two upset wins, beating No. 21 Newberg 34-14 and No. 20 Jefferson 42-8. That is a breath of parity not seen in the championship bracket.

Lakeridge will take on No. 18 Westview in the Columbia Cup semifinals Friday, Nov. 18, while North Salem squares off with No. 17 Liberty in the other matchup. The times and locations for those games has not yet been finalized.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a meter reading malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
Oregon City News

Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'

Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
OREGON CITY, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
oregonmusicnews.com

Marv and Rindy Ross at Winona Grange in Tualatin, OR 11/12/22 - PHOTOS, VIDEO & REVIEW

By BRENT ANGELO // Marv and Rindy Ross say good-bye to the live stage with one last farewell performance. Marv and Rindy Ross have been staples of the Portland music scene for decades. The couple who impressively celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together have also been playing music together just as impressive for over fifty years. They began their career as Seafood Mama in the late 70’s and would later evolve into Quarterflash, which had huge success in the 80’s including their massive hit "Harden My Heart". Marv and Rindy would also start The Trail Band in the early 90’s as a historic ensemble to honor the 150th anniversary of The Oregon Trail which grew into a holiday music tradition with the band putting on special holiday shows along with benefitting charitable causes.
TUALATIN, OR
KGW

Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Rose City Sneakerfest

Where are all my sneakerheads at? Shoe lovers in the Portland area won’t want to miss Rose City Sneakerfest. This is Portland’s first premier sneaker event. Organizers invite you to come out and meet others who share your passions for shoes and streetwear. Here are the details about...
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Beaverton, OR

Since Beaverton became the first Oregon city to build an ice rink dedicated to curling, this city has remained ahead of the curve. Locals and visitors will find no shortage of fantastic restaurants, cafés, bars, and coffee shops in this idyllic city!. You’ll love what the colorful eateries in...
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast on Monday

Beachgoers at the Oregon coast should stay alert for sneaker waves through Monday evening, forecasters warned. Sneaker waves are unexpectedly large crests of water that move with more force and speed than most other waves. If caught unaware, people on the shore or shallows can be dragged deep into the water by sneaker waves.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College apprentice becomes role model

Aleah Davis, the only female machinist in the program statewide, hopes to set an example for other women and her two daughters.Advancing a career in the trade fields often requires an apprenticeship. Clackamas Community College partners with companies across the state to offer classroom experience to supplement what students are learning on the job and allow them to advance their careers. These programs range from two to four years depending on the requirements for the trade. After successful completion of the coursework and on-the-job training hours, students have the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized credential in their field, supporting...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
945
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy