KGET 17
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Freon Trucking employees demand pay they say is owed to them
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Freon Trucking employees gathered outside the business Monday morning to demand missing pay they claim the company owes them. One employee, Joel Juarez, told 17 News they have not been getting paid “fairly.” “There’s times that one week we’ll get paid. There’s other weeks that we will not get […]
Suspect in Taft manhunt arrested
A manhunt out of Taft took place on Sunday afternoon, November 13th. The suspect in a pursuit and standoff with police has been arrested.
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
Bakersfield Now
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the community in locating the drivers of multiple vehicles involved in a hit-and-run.
theshafterpress.com
Early results put Valentin into council
It was a tight race for candidates in local elections. As votes continue to be tallied Wednesday night, Valentin Medina appeared to win out against incumbent Mayor Pro Tem John P. Pallares for a seat on the Wasco City Council in District 3. Medina said he feels good about winning...
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
theshafterpress.com
Trial date set in Maldonado case
A trial date has been set in the sex crimes case against Matthew Maldonado. The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Maldonado has been charged with five counts of annoying/molesting a child. Maldonado had a different attorney who appeared in court on his behalf...
KGET 17
Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield Police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD said.
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
theshafterpress.com
Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
Man injured by garbage disposal truck in Porterville, lawsuit could be filed
Enrique Martinez's attorney, Sean Shamsi says he was intubated for half that time and underwent multiple surgeries.
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
With more than 70,000 ballots left to count, when can Kern County expect election results?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Midterm elections are over, but the election results are still unclear, with more than 70,000 ballots in Kern County left to count. Sparking questions among voters in the county about how long it should truly take to get results. Republican consultant Cathy Abernathy shares that the longer the wait, the more […]
