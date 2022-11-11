BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO