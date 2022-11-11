ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

KGET 17

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Freon Trucking employees demand pay they say is owed to them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Freon Trucking employees gathered outside the business Monday morning to demand missing pay they claim the company owes them. One employee, Joel Juarez, told 17 News they have not been getting paid “fairly.” “There’s times that one week we’ll get paid. There’s other weeks that we will not get […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Early results put Valentin into council

It was a tight race for candidates in local elections. As votes continue to be tallied Wednesday night, Valentin Medina appeared to win out against incumbent Mayor Pro Tem John P. Pallares for a seat on the Wasco City Council in District 3. Medina said he feels good about winning...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Trial date set in Maldonado case

A trial date has been set in the sex crimes case against Matthew Maldonado. The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Maldonado has been charged with five counts of annoying/molesting a child. Maldonado had a different attorney who appeared in court on his behalf...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield Police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

Faustino Aboytes Arredondo, 36, was arrested on Poplar and Central Valley Highway for driving without a license. Adrian Chiniforoush Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on Willow and Redwood Drive on a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. Oct. 31. Eric Hopkins, 53, of Shafter, was arrested in the 500...
SHAFTER, CA

