Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: ‘Sorry Gavin Newsom’

Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP at crossroads
President Trump is mounting a comeback bid with the hope that the GOP will once again rally behind him — just as some Republicans worry nominating him for president for a third time is a recipe for failure at the ballot box. The former president announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign from his […]
Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted
Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in the tight race between the Democrat and MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert.Republicans are just one seat away from control of the House of Representatives, with the balance of power potentially hinging on the outcome of Ms Boebert’s race among serveral others that have not yet been decided.Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks are waiting to process and...
Same-sex marriage bill faces Senate test, with GOP votes uncertain
A test vote is scheduled for Wednesday to see if at least 10 Republicans will join all 50 Democrats in advancing a bill to protect same-sex marriage.
Midterms show it’s past time for Trump to leave the field | George Korda
What the 2022 midterm elections reflect is a resurrection of the damage to Republicans done by the tea party movement, only on a different scale, with a different purpose. There’s not much the Republican Party can do about it, because, at present, it’s not in control of a significant portion of its own...
